Kamala Harris Posts Cheerful Pic with Doug Emhoff on His 58th Birthday: 'Love You, Dougie'

The vice president and second gentleman celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in August

By People Staff
Published on October 13, 2022 03:10 PM
US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris took a quick break from discussing policy to wish her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," she wrote on social media alongside a cheerful photo of the two walking hand in hand in a room full of news cameras. "I love you, Dougie."

Emhoff turned 58 on Thursday, exactly a week before Harris' 58th birthday.

On Aug. 22, Harris and Emhoff celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. They met in 2013 on a blind date, while Harris was serving as the California attorney general, and were married the following year.

"What an adventure these past eight years have been," Emhoff wrote to Harris in honor of their anniversary, alongside a photo of the two standing in front of vice presidential flags. "Through it all, you have loved and supported me and our family with everything you have. Life is better with you by my side."

During the second couple's marriage, a lot has changed — and quickly — leading them to make history together in multiple ways.

In 2021, Harris became the first female vice president, the first Black vice president and the first Asian vice president. Emhoff also broke ground by being the first Jewish spouse of a vice president and the first person to assume the title of "second gentleman."

