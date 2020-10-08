The event follows President Donald Trump's hospitalization with the novel coronavirus

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence Go Head-to-Head in Debate, with Plexiglass Between Them: The Highlights So Far

This article will be updated during and after Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris met face-to-face — albeit, while separated by plexiglass and seated some 12 feet apart — in 2020's first and only vice presidential debate, moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau chief Susan Page.

The novel coronavirus was expected to be front-and-center throughout the event, with constant reminders to both the president's recent diagnosis and hospitalization — and the specter of the vice president's exposure, though he later tested negative.

Indeed, the first question Page asked was about the government's pandemic response, which Harris called a galling failure on behalf by President Donald Trump's administration, in particular because Trump knowingly downplayed the virus' risk to the public.

Pence, asked about the U.S.' increased death rate compared to other developed countries, insisted that "from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first" and he touted early decisions to restrict travel.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee, 55, and Pence, 61, did not shake hands or physically touch during the event and both candidates were seated roughly 12 feet apart and with panes of plexiglass between them as part of additional measures put into place by the Commission on Presidential Debates following President Donald Trump's hospitalization from the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Pence's team initially mocked the use of plexiglass, with a spokeswoman telling Politico, "If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it." Ultimately, however, both candidates acquiesced to its use.

A small audience was present at the University of Utah debate hall, though all attendees were required to wear masks. Everyone at the debate, including Harris and Pence, was tested for the virus prior to being admitted to the hall, according to organizers.

The debate followed last week's chaotic and widely criticized face-off for Joe Biden and Trump, moderated by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

This week's event is divided into nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each. Unlike the presidential debate, however, topics were not disclosed ahead of the event.

Coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 was the first topic of discussion, with Page noting that recent data shows cases in many states continue to rise.

"What would a Biden administration do in January or February [to combat the virus]?" asked Page of Harris.

Calling the Trump administration's response to the pandemic "the greatest failure of any Presidential administration" in history, Harris first listed a slew of statistics regarding the toll of COVID-19 in the country: "200,000 dead people in our country. Over seven million people who have contracted this disease. One in five businesses closed ... Front-line workers treated like sacrificial workers.”

Adding that the administration "covered up" the severity of the virus, Harris added that the Biden administration would focus on "contract tracing, testing," and ensuring a vaccine would be “free for all.”

Pence, in his first words, took care to extend a pleasantry to his competitor before answering the question himself: “Sen. Harris, it’s a privilege to be on the stage with you.”

But he quickly pivoted to a zinger, telling Harris that the Democrats’ pandemic plan is similar to what Trump has already done.

“It looks a little like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little something about,” Pence said, apparently referencing a 1987 incident that derailed the former Vice President's then-campaign for president. (The Trump camp, for its part, has also been accused of plagiarism; Melania Trump delivered a 2016 convention speech that lifted directly from Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention speech.)

The two also sparred over a potential vaccine for the virus, with Harris saying she would not take a vaccine unless Dr. Fauci or other scientists recommended it. "If Donald Trump says to take it ... I'm not taking it," Harris said.

Pence countered, claiming a vaccine would be ready in under a year and that Harris' undermining of a vaccine is "unacceptable."

"Stop playing politics with people's lives," he added.

The Economy

Claiming that Biden-Harris ticket wants to “bury our economy under a $2 trillion Green New Deal,” and [economically] surrender to China,” Pence promised “four more years of growth" under President Trump.

The two got into a verbal spar when Harris responded, with Pence repeatedly interjecting and Harris asking him to please let her finish. Harris then responded that Biden would “not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year.”

Harris then swung to the Affordable Care Act, noting that Trump wants to get rid of the ACA and imploring voters directly by speaking to the camera.