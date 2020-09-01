Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance During Brandy and Monica's Verzuz to Encourage Voting

The Brandy vs. Monica edition of Verzuz drew the largest audience yet for the series

Brandy and Monica were starstruck by a surprise guest during their Verzuz session: Sen. Kamala Harris!

On Monday, the R&B singers participated in an epic installment of the Verzuz battle series on Instagram and Apple Music. With proceeds benefiting Michelle Obama's nonprofit When We All Vote, the vice presidential candidate made a cameo to encourage viewers to head to the polls on Election Day.

"Hi! I just wanted to thank you ladies. You queens, you stars, you icons," said Harris, 55, when she appeared via video chat on a monitor between Brandy, 41, and Monica, 39, who sat in chairs on a stage.

"Oh my god!" said Brandy.

"It's so important," Harris said of voting. "You both have used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote, and so I know that this is going to help Michelle Obama's When We All Vote. ... Thank you all. I love you — I'm just a huge fan of both of you."

"This is such an amazing way to kick this off," said Monica. "I mean, we understand the importance of people getting out and voting. And they feel so helpless right now, but that's how you help yourself; you help community. ... We're gonna get them out there. ... Just get out and do it."

"I'm fangirling," laughed Brandy. "But yes, I agree."

Before signing off, Harris — the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to be named to either major political party's presidential ticket — assured that she'd be "dancing and singing all night" to the battle, to which Monica said, "Please do that. We need that."

Harris' running mate, Joe Biden showed up as well — in the live chat on Instagram, sharing his support in emojis in the comment section during the stream.

After the appearance, Harris directed followers to register to vote while also commending the two musical headliners.

"I am a huge fan of both Brandy and Monica and could not have been more honored to join tonight. Our voice is our vote—let's use it in November," tweeted Harris.