Kamala Harris Opens Up About How Her Life Has Changed as the First Black Woman Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris is looking back fondly on her days before the White House.

In a guest spot on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday, the first Black female U.S. vice president said she misses more than a few things about her former life.

"Well, you know, we used to take nice quiet walks," Harris, 58, said about her husband Doug Emhoff, and then offered a movie metaphor for how their once under-the-radar outings have now transformed into something else.

"You know I love The Godfather, so you know that one scene after Michael is at the restaurant and then he has to leave New York because he has to get away?" she said. "And he goes to Italy, and then he's courting this young woman and they're taking this wonderful walk and then the shot pans out and the whole village is on the walk with them?"

"That's sometimes what it's like if Doug and I take a walk together … so it's a little different."

Kamala Harris and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Yet some things are also the same. The vice president told Hudson that when she and her husband travel back "home" to Los Angeles, they love to surround themselves with family and friends once a week.

"When I'm home, Sunday family dinner is a requisite, everybody knows," Harris, who is stepmother to her husband's grown children, Cole Emhoff, 28, and Ella Emhoff, 23, said. "So the kids, if they're in town, they want to invite people … But Sunday family dinner is my thing, to stay focused and to keep the normalcy."

Kamala Harris and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The former California senator is also known for her cooking talents within her family, too. Fans of Harris (and those of Mindy Kaling) may remember the politician famously — and expertly — made Indian dosas with the former star of The Office, in the run-up to the 2020 election.

"I am a very good cook!" she said. "Yes, I am. And I actually … one day I'm going to write a cookbook. I've started to actually write my recipes, because my kids, my husband will always say, why don't you write down your recipes? And I've realized I probably should start doing that."

"The family joke is that if someone asks me for the recipe, I'll just say, 'It's a little bit of this a little bit of that,'" she added.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff with his children, Cole and Ella. Kamala Harris/Instagram

Away from the kitchen, the vice president revealed to Hudson that one of the things she misses most about her old life is driving a car. The vice president added that she's also interested in owning an electric vehicle once her days in government are over.

"The funny thing is, I had to ask my team, 'Can somebody make sure my driver's license is still valid?'" Harris said about life inside her security bubble, and then joked: "That would be a whole situation of course!"