Kamala Harris to Visit 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in First Late-Night Appearance as Vice President

The interview will take place this Monday, Oct. 10

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 6, 2022 08:37 PM
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 903 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sen. Kamala Harris during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kamala Harris and Seth Meyers. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Big Apple!

Harris, 57, will join Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers this Monday, marking the first late-night appearance for the vice president.

The politician last visited the Late Night with Seth Meyerswhen she was a senator and a Democratic presidential hopeful.

Harris's visit comes just under a year after President Joe Biden made his first late-night show appearance since taking office.

biden
President Joe Biden and Jimmy Fallon.

Late last December, Biden, 79, visited The Tonight Show for a chat with host Jimmy Fallon. During the remote interview, Biden spoke to Fallon, 47, about his infrastructure bill as well as some of his plans for the future, before the pair talked about getting vaccine boosters against COVID-19.

Fallon thanked the president for tweeting about his new Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, which features lyrics about masking up and getting boosters.

It's been a while since a sitting president made the late-night rounds. Though President Barack Obama joked around with Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and others, his successor steered clear of their couches during his presidency, preferring to call into cable news networks after dark.

Donald Trump did make an appearance on The Tonight Show during the 2016 presidential campaign for a lighthearted interview that was widely criticized because of Fallon's friendly treatment of the controversial candidate.

RELATED VIDEO: Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'

Fallon playfully tousled Trump's hair during the interview to clear up rumors the reality star-turned-politician wore a wig but was accused of letting the candidate dodge tough questions.

"I don't really even, you know, care that much about politics — I've got to be honest," Fallon later said when asked why he wasn't more critical of Trump even after he was elected.

"I love pop culture more than I love politics. I'm just not that brain, you know?" he said.

To watch the vice president on Late Night with Seth Meyers tune in this Monday, Oct. 10 at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

