Kamala Harris' Husband Sends 56th Birthday Wishes in the Campaign's Final Days

"Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation," Doug Emhoff said on social media

Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, sent his birthday wishes to the Democratic vice presidential nominee on Tuesday as she and her running mate, Joe Biden, enter their final two weeks on the campaign trail

Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, one week after Emhoff turned 56 himself. The couple first met on a blind date in 2013 and married about a year later, in 2014.

“Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation,” Emhoff tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @KamalaHarris!” he wrote, adding that Harris' birthday wish is for Americans to “VOTE EARLY!”

Harris was participating in virtual roundtable events on Tuesday, including a “virtual reception” with Sen. Tom Udall, former Rep. Gabby Giffords and her husband, former astronaut and current Senate candidate Mark Kelly.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also set to join the meeting.

Elsewhere, Harris had teased that her appearance on NBA star CJ McCollum’s new talk show would air on Tuesday on PlayersTV, a player-owned streaming service, Forbes reported last month.

While busy with virtual campaign events, the history-making candidate received birthday wishes from across the Democratic Party, including from 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President,” Clinton, 72, tweeted.

Dr. Jill Biden, the former second lady, tweeted a “happy birthday” graphic overlapping a photo of the two women together.

“It’s KA-MA-LA,” the former second lady wrote, referencing President Donald Trump’s mispronunciation of the Democratic candidate’s name. (Georgia Sen. David Perdue also drew criticism for doing the same last week.)

Harris is back on the campaign trail following a string of canceled events after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Both she and Emhoff, an attorney, have tested negative and have resumed their campaign travels.

Harris appeared at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, while Emhoff was scheduled to be in North Carolina.