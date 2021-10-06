The vice president met with a group of children for an upcoming YouTube special and says "one of the things I'm most excited about" is what can be learned from space

Kamala Harris' Advice to Kids: 'Never Let Anybody Tell You Who You Are'

Vice President Kamala Harris says the most important lesson she's learned from her parents is to be herself. It's advice she shares to a group of children in the upcoming YouTube special, Get Curious with Vice President Harris,

"So, I may not always be fast to take my parents advice but what is the best advice your parents have given you that perhaps you can share with us today?" one of the kids asks Harris, 56, in an exclusive clip from the special, airing Thursday.

"You know, one of the most important pieces of advice that I can offer you guys, and I want you to really remember this: never let anybody tell you who you are," Harris replies. "You tell them who you are."

The vice president continues: "Never let anybody suggest to you that you are what they think you should be. You tell them who you are, and who you know you are, and what you intend to be. Got that?"

The kids, in return, all reply "yes."

"Alright, I got more advice, you just let me know," Harris continues with a laugh.

The special follows a group of children as they meet Harris and go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station.

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes five kids aged 12-14 years old for a conversation for a YouTube Special, Vice President Kamala Harris (center) welcomes five kids for a conversation for a YouTube Special | Credit: Lawrence Jackson

YouTube says that in addition to solving a puzzle and creating a telescope, the kids will also get "unprecedented exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory," where the vice president lives with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

While visiting the observatory, the children will meet with Harris to discuss her role as vice president "as well as the wonders of space," according to a news release.

"My mom was a scientist. She would take us to the lab with her on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours," Harris, who also serves as head of the National Space Council, tells the group.

Elsewhere in the special, the vice president says she loves "the idea of exploring the unknown."

"We're going to learn so much as we increasingly are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space," Harris says. "That's one of the things I'm most excited about."