Both Harris and Joe Biden's wax figures will be created with the pair's outfits they each wore on their historic Inauguration Day in January

Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Get Wax Figure in Madame Tussauds

Vice President Kamala Harris (right) with her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds

Vice President Kamala Harris has made another little bit of history — in the form of a wax figure.

Harris, who is first woman vice president, as well as the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office, has been replicated into a wax figure at Madam Tussauds New York — a first for a U.S. vice president.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harris' figure, which is currently being created with President Joe Biden's, was announced Wednesday by Madame Tussauds New York alongside photos and videos of the sculpture.

"I'm hugely honored to be sculpting Kamala Harris," sculptor Vicky Grant said in a video shared on Twitter.

"I feel like the most important features of Kamala Harris to get right are not only her lovely, warm and welcoming smile but also her eyes," Grant said, "because I feel like she's so engaging when she smiles. She actually smiles with her eyes as well."

According to CNN, the figures will wear replicas of the outfits that Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, donned during Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Vice President Kamala Harris Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure Vice President Kamala Harris' Madame Tussauds wax figure | Credit: Merlin Entertainments

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure From left, center: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Madame Tussauds wax figures | Credit: Merlin Entertainments

Harris' figure will be complete with gold and pearl jewelry, CNN reported. Artists will also include navy and gold cufflinks engraved with "U.S. Senator" and a lapel pin in the shape of a U.S. flag on both figures.

"This will be my third president I've sculpted for Madame Tussauds," principal sculptor David Burks said in a video. "Previously I did James Garfield and Ulysses Grant, so to add President Joe Biden to the collection is a big honor."

Madame Tussauds said on Facebook that the heads took six weeks to sculpt and the full figures will take between four to six months to complete.

Once finished, both are expected to be placed in Madame Tussauds "Oval Office" exhibit, which is home to figures of former Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and more.

Preisdent Joe Biden Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure President Joe Biden's Madame Tussauds wax figur | Credit: Merlin Entertainments

Harris similarly made history this week when she and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi became the first women to lead the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, during Biden's first joint address to Congress.