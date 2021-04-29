Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Get Wax Figure in Madame Tussauds
Both Harris and Joe Biden's wax figures will be created with the pair's outfits they each wore on their historic Inauguration Day in January
Vice President Kamala Harris has made another little bit of history — in the form of a wax figure.
Harris, who is first woman vice president, as well as the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office, has been replicated into a wax figure at Madam Tussauds New York — a first for a U.S. vice president.
Harris' figure, which is currently being created with President Joe Biden's, was announced Wednesday by Madame Tussauds New York alongside photos and videos of the sculpture.
"I'm hugely honored to be sculpting Kamala Harris," sculptor Vicky Grant said in a video shared on Twitter.
"I feel like the most important features of Kamala Harris to get right are not only her lovely, warm and welcoming smile but also her eyes," Grant said, "because I feel like she's so engaging when she smiles. She actually smiles with her eyes as well."
According to CNN, the figures will wear replicas of the outfits that Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, donned during Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
RELATED: 'It's About Time' — Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi Make History Seated with President Biden
Harris' figure will be complete with gold and pearl jewelry, CNN reported. Artists will also include navy and gold cufflinks engraved with "U.S. Senator" and a lapel pin in the shape of a U.S. flag on both figures.
"This will be my third president I've sculpted for Madame Tussauds," principal sculptor David Burks said in a video. "Previously I did James Garfield and Ulysses Grant, so to add President Joe Biden to the collection is a big honor."
Madame Tussauds said on Facebook that the heads took six weeks to sculpt and the full figures will take between four to six months to complete.
Once finished, both are expected to be placed in Madame Tussauds "Oval Office" exhibit, which is home to figures of former Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and more.
RELATED: Female Lawmakers Reflect on History-Making Appearance of 2 Women at Biden's Speech to Congress
Harris similarly made history this week when she and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi became the first women to lead the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, during Biden's first joint address to Congress.
"Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words," Biden said in his speech on Wednesday night. "And it's about time."