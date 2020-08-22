Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff Celebrate 6-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'

California Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Harris and Emhoff, both 55, shared tributes to each other on Instagram Saturday.

“@douglasemhoff, there’s no one I’d rather be with on this journey,” wrote Harris, who recently accepted the nomination as Joe Biden’s running mate for the upcoming presidential election. “Happy anniversary!”

“Dearest Kamala: here’s to us, our family, friends and our beautiful life together. Wouldn’t change a thing. Happy Anniversary! Love, D,” Emhoff said alongside a picture from their 2014 wedding.

The entertainment lawyer could become the country's first "Second Gentleman," if Harris and former Vice President Biden win the general election on Nov. 3.

"I can’t wait for America to get to know Doug," Harris said in her first remarks as Biden's running mate earlier this month. "My family means everything to me."

Harris met Emhoff on a blind date set up by her best friend in 2013.

The two quickly hit it off and Harris wrote in a 2019 Elle article that, as a child of divorce herself, she decided with Emhoff that they would take it slow. "Doug and I put a lot of thought into when and how I would first meet the kids," she wrote.

Image zoom Sen. Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff, and former Vice President Joe Biden Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

When Harris did finally meet his children from a previous marriage, Cole and Ella, the prosecutor said she "had butterflies in my stomach."

"Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming," Harris wrote. "They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."

As for their wedding, Emhoff proposed in March 2014 and they tied the knot in a courthouse wedding a little more than four months later. Harris' sister, Maya, presided over the ceremony while her niece Meena read part of Maya Angelou's poem "Touched by an Angel."

Harris wore a "golden" dress and a cellist played inside the courthouse, while the couple read their own vows, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Recently, Harris and Biden told PEOPLE that their connection is forged in the same focus on family.