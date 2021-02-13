Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Surprise Healthcare Workers with Valentine's Day Cookies

"Have a sweet Valentine’s Day! We appreciate you. Kamala & Doug," a note on the cookie read

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, made a special visit during Valentine's Day weekend.

On Saturday, the couple made an unscheduled stop on at the Washington D.C. VA Center to meet Denis McDonough, the newly confirmed VA secretary, and his wife Kari, and they handed out baskets of cookies to essential healthcare workers.

"Have a sweet Valentine's Day! We appreciate you. Kamala & Doug," the note on each individually wrapped cookie read.

"We are so grateful for you," Harris, 56, said to the doctors and nurses, who were provided coffee by the McDonoughs.

On Saturday, Emhoff, 56, shared a photo from the sweet surprise on Instagram.

"This Valentine's Day weekend, our hearts are with the health care heroes working around-the-clock to support our country during this difficult time," he said. "I'm so glad Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Kari McDonough could join us as we thanked the hardworking staff at the DC VA Medical Center."

This year will mark Harris and Emhoff's first Valentine's Day since her historic Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony.

Last August, Harris and Emhoff, who wed in 2014, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. "@douglasemhoff, there's no one I'd rather be with on this journey," the former California senator wrote in her tribute.

Harris met the father of two on a blind date set up by her best friend in 2013.

In January, Harris sat down for a new interview with Jane Pauley of CBS News' Sunday Morning and revealed that she Googled Emhoff before their blind date.

"I did!" Harris said with a laugh, while Emhoff smiled and said, "Oh. This is a reveal!"

"So, yes, my best friend set us up on a blind date," Harris explained. "And she said, 'Just trust me. Just trust me.' You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it, and she said, 'Don't Google him.' I did!"