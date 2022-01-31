Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Cheer for Opposing Football Teams During NFC Championship

Vice President Kamala Harris rooted for the San Francisco 49ers, while husband Doug Emhoff cheered on the Los Angeles Rams

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff aren't opposed to some friendly competition.

On Sunday, Emhoff, 57, posted a photo to Twitter of himself and Harris, also 57, sporting hats for two different NFL teams during this year's NFC Championship. The vice president proudly wore a San Francisco 49ers baseball cap, while Emhoff supported the Los Angeles Rams.

"Hey @VP, hopefully we can at least agree on what snacks to eat tonight," Emhoff playfully teased his wife in the caption of his post.

Writing back, Harris joked, "As long as you're not too salty about the @49ers heading back to the Super Bowl."

Harris started working in San Francisco District Attorney's Office in 1998, and went on to serve as the first female district attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011, while Emhoff grew up in Los Angeles.

During Sunday night's NFC Championship game, the Rams bested the 49ers, 20-17. The team will now meet the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI next month on Feb. 13.

The Bengals, meanwhile, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime 27-24 during their own game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the AFC Championship. The matchup featured a highly-anticipated meeting between two of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks: Joe Burrow of the Bengals, and 2020 Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

This year's Super Bowl is the first in Los Angeles since 1993. SoFi stadium, which is the Rams' home stadium and opened to the public for the first time this season, was scheduled to host last year's Super Bowl, but the game was moved to Tampa Bay, Florida, due to construction delays.

Because of the move, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in history to both play in and host the Super Bowl, which they ultimately won.