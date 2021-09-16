"To my pal, son, and fantasy football partner, we're all so proud of you," Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wrote on Twitter

Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole, 'Not in the Spotlight Often,' Gets Sweet Birthday Messages as He Turns 27

Cole Emhoff had reason to celebrate this week.

The son of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepson of Vice President Kamala Harris got sweet birthday wishes from his family on Wednesday when he turned 27.

"Happy birthday to our son, Cole! We love you and we are proud of you!" the vice president said in a message on Twitter.

Her tweet was in reply to her husband, 56, who wrote on Twitter, "To my pal, son, and fantasy football partner, we're all so proud of you. Happy birthday, Cole!" The second gentleman signed the tweet, "Love Dad and Momala."

Momala is the nickname the Emhoff's children gave their stepmother, who married Doug in 2014 after the couple was introduced by a mutual friend.

Cole currently works as an executive assistant at Plan B, Brad Pitt's production company, according to his LinkedIn.

His younger sister, designer and model Ella Emhoff, made her Met Gala debut on Monday.

On Instagram, Cole's mom, producer Kerstin Emhoff, shared her own message of love and celebration.

"27 years ago a 27 year old me had this amazing young man," she wrote. "He's not in the spotlight often, but everyone around him knows he's a [star]! Happy Birthday baby!"

In an interview last year with Glamour, Cole talked about his blended family and meeting his stepmom for the first time.

"We had this amazing dinner. And I realized like, Oh, my God, Doug has met someone who is completely unique and totally special," he told the magazine. "For all of us, it was love at first sight. We had an incredible evening at one of my favorite restaurants — The Reel Inn. We had a long drive down the Pacific Coast Highway, sharing music."