"Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation," Vice President Kamala Harris wrote

Kamala Harris Congratulates Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff After College Graduation: 'I Am So Proud of You'

Kamala Harris is a proud "Momala" after her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's college graduation.

On Saturday, the vice president shared a photo of herself and the model to congratulate her stepdaughter for her commencement from The New School's Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation," Harris wrote in the caption. "I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala."

Harris previously raved about her close-knit relationship with her stepchildren in August 2020, telling PEOPLE: "My children don't call me stepmom, they call me Momala. We're a very modern family. Their mom is a close friend of mine."

Her husband Douglas Emhoff also expressed his pride over his daughter, posting a photo with the graduate in her cap and gown. "My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!" he wrote on Instagram Friday.

"We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future," the proud dad added. "And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

kamala harris Sen. Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff with his children, Cole and Ella. | Credit: Kamala Harris/Instagram

At 21 years old, Ella has already launched a career in fashion and signed with IMG Models in January, before making her runway debut with Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week in February. Just a day later, she scored her first magazine cover with Dust.

"It's not really about shape, size or gender any more," Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told The New York Times after signing Ella. "Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Ella also designed her own dress for Inauguration Day, with the help of designer Batsheva Hay. Most recently, she launched a knitwear collaboration with the designer.