Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders Leaving White House at End of the Month: Reports

Symone Sanders' departure from the vice president's office is the second to be revealed in recent weeks

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to leave her role at the end of the month, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Sanders, 31, wrote a note to staff where she explained that she would be leaving her position.

"I'm so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been," Sanders wrote, per the outlet. "I'm grateful for [Harris chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well.

"Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans," she added. "I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you."

A representative for both Sanders and Harris, 57, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Symone Sanders and kamala harris Credit: White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock

Sanders previously served on President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, and then on his transition team, before she later joined the vice presiedent's office, NBC News reported.

In a statement given to The Washington Post, a spokesperson for Harris said: "Symone has served honorably for three years. The President and Vice President are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this Administration. She is a valued member of the White House and a team player — she will be missed."

Sanders' plans going forward after her stint with the vice president's office are not known at this time. It is also unclear who will fill the roles in Harris' office.

symone sanders and joe biden Credit: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Sanders' exit from the vice president's office is the second to be revealed in recent weeks. Last month, Harris' communications chief, Ashley Etienne, announced that she would leave, per CNN.

"Ashley is a valued member of the vice president's team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration," a White House official told the outlet. "She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities."