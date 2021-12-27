The vice president said she would have liked to “get out of D.C.” more during her first year in office

Kamala Harris Reflects on Her Biggest Failure as Vice President: 'I Don't Ever Want to Be in a Bubble'

If Kamala Harris has a New Year's resolution, it might be to hit the road in 2022.

During an interview on Face the Nation Sunday, CBS' Margaret Brennan asked the vice president about her biggest failure since taking office at the start of the year.

"To not get out of D.C. more," Harris, 57, said with a laugh. "I actually meant that sincerely for a number of reasons. The president and I came in and COVID had already started. … We really couldn't travel."

Although pandemic-related precautions may have limited the trips she was able to take, staying close to the White House has brought Harris closer to her boss, President Joe Biden.

"A large part of the relationship that the president and I have built is being together in the same office for hours on end, doing Zooms or whatever, because we couldn't get out of D.C.," she said.

Still, she would have also liked spending time with voters and the Americans who put them both in office.

"On issues that are about fighting for anything from voting rights to childcare to one of the issues that I care deeply about, maternal health," Harris said, "being with the people who are directly impacted by this work, listening to them so that they — not some pundit — tell us what their priorities are, I think it's critically important."

She also implied that it's part of her job responsibilities to show voters that she and the rest of the Biden administration are listening and addressing their concerns. "People have a right to know and believe that their government actually sees and hears them," she said.

Sticking around policymakers, White House staffers and lawmakers on Capitol Hill can be detrimental, she also suggested.