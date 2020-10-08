Though Kamala Harris Reminds Mike Pence 'I'm Speaking,' Wednesday's Debate Calmer Than Trump-Biden

Americans were largely left discussing policy, a fly — yes, a fly — and a return to the usual standards of political debate while watching Wednesday night's sit-down between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence and Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, engaged in a mostly civil debate in Salt Lake City — eight days after their running mates met for a 90-minute match-up that saw President Donald Trump repeatedly heckle his rival Joe Biden and interrupt moderator Chris Wallace, while Biden called him a "clown" in response.

Beyond two "oddities" analysts noted afterwards — a seeming redness around Pence's eye and a fly that at one point landed on the vice president's head — the first and only debate between Pence and Harris went as planned, with the usual disagreements and one-liners.

The New York Times headlined the debate as "A More Civil Faceoff" soon after and reported that it was "more civil than the unruly presidential event," while The Washington Post similarly noted the debate "was more in-line with the traditional tone of these debates than last week’s chaotic presidential one."

Longtime USA Today journalist Susan Page, who moderated on Wednesday night, had less trouble with the Republican and Democratic running mates, in light of the criticism attracted by last week's affair.

“We want a debate that is lively, but Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil,” Page, 69, told the candidates before she began asking them questions on such topics as the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign policy, racial injustice and the role of the vice presidency.

Both candidates appeared to have roughly equal speaking time under Page's watch, according to a CNN tracker that noted the two candidates had mere seconds separating their individual speaking times. Not that their right to speak and respond to each other's comments and allegations were always easy to come by.

Harris, 55, routinely told Pence, 61, to stop talking during her time in the debate, making the phrase "I'm speaking" — her usual rebuttal — one of the top of Twitter's trending topics throughout the debate.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking. I’m speaking,” Harris first said, when Pence tried to talk during her criticism of the Trump administration's pandemic response. (COVID-19 has been responsible for at least 211,693 American deaths in recent months, according to a Times tracker.)

Separately, some viewers at home noted the moderator's habit of trying to stop Pence from going over his allotted time with the phrase "thank you, Mr. Vice President."

In addition to sometimes going over her own time limits, Harris — a California senator and the state's former attorney general — shared polite exchanges with Page during the debate, a week after Trump had complained Wallace was unfair to him.

“Kamala Harris — Sen. Harris, I mean. I’m sorry," Page said, stopping herself to apologize after not addressing the lawmaker by her official title.