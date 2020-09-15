Kamala Harris Asks Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler What It's Like to Spoof Her and Hillary Clinton on SNL

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are sharing their acting secrets with two of the women they portrayed on Saturday Night Live.

The two actresses joined Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton on Monday night for a Joe Biden campaign fundraiser, during which the vice presidential nominee asked what it's like to play politicians on the long-running sketch comedy show.

"You’ve each played one of us on Saturday Night Live. Can you just… walk us through what that process is like?" Harris, 55, asked of the stars, as reported by Deadline.

"Like, in front of you? That’s embarrassing," responded Rudolph, 48, who earned an Emmy nomination for her "fun aunt"-like portrayal of Harris.

"In terms of Senator Harris, I didn’t have an impression because I wasn’t walking around the house doing my 'Kamala,'" Rudolph explained of her process.

Image zoom Maya Rudolph on SNL Will Heath/NBC/NBCU

"But I think it starts with trying to get someone’s voice if you can. I’m that person that when I am telling a story about someone, when I [say] the words that they said, I usually say it in that person’s voice. So I tend to mimic the sound of people’s voices, or if there are gestures or mannerisms."

"There’s nothing crazily overt about Sen. Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to [SNL] and they put the wig on me, it was done," Rudolph joked.

Rudolph first suited up as Harris in the 45th season premiere in 2019, the then-Democratic presidential hopeful tweeted her delight, writing: “That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me.”

Image zoom Amy Poehler on SNL Dana Edelson/NBCU

As for her portrayal of Clinton, Poehler, 48, joked that she takes inspiration from NFL quarterback Tom Brady to get into the zone.

"Tons of workouts, I eat really clean," the Parks and Rec star said, according to Deadline. "I hang out with my supermodel wife. I try to get a lot of sleep, take my protein powder, stay away from processed foods and get ready for the season because I want to get that ring."

Clinton, 72, who first appeared on SNL in 2008 opposite Poehler, remembered the encounter as an "out of body experience." Poehler then acknowledged that it "is pretty strange to stand next to the person you are dressed as."