Just one week after the vice president wished her husband a happy 58th birthday, the second gentleman returned the gesture.

Doug Emhoff posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, on her 58th birthday Thursday.

"Happy birthday to my amazing wife and the love of my life," he captioned a photo of him appearing to admire her while she smiles at an event. "I will always be right by your side. Love you, Kamala. ❤"

Last Thursday, when Emhoff himself turned 58, Harris posted a loving message to him online, saying, "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you, Dougie." The post included a cheerful photo of the two walking hand in hand into a room full of news cameras.

On Aug. 22, Harris and Emhoff celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. They met in 2013 on a blind date, while Harris was serving as the California attorney general, and were married the following year.

"What an adventure these past eight years have been," Emhoff previously wrote to Harris in honor of their anniversary, alongside a photo of the two standing in front of vice presidential flags. "Through it all, you have loved and supported me and our family with everything you have. Life is better with you by my side."

During the second couple's marriage, a lot has changed — and quickly — leading them to make history together in multiple ways.

In 2021, Harris became the first female vice president, the first Black vice president and the first Asian vice president. Emhoff also broke ground by being the first Jewish spouse of a vice president and the first person to assume the title of "second gentleman."