Videos posted on social media show celebrations at the White House for the country's first female vice president

Kamala Harris Gets Flowers, Cake, Kisses and a Presidential Present on 57th Birthday: 'Very Touched'

President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, after delivering remarks on the CDC’s updated guidance on mask wearing for vaccinated individuals Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Balloons, flowers, cake, a kiss, a serenade and a gift from the commander in chief — that's how Vice President Kamala Harris spent her 57th birthday on Wednesday.

Harris's husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, posted a sweet selfie with his wife and was also on hand for a celebration among the couple's White House colleagues.

"Surprise," Harris said as she entered the room, apparently anticipating what staffers had in store.

In a video posted to Twitter by Harris' Digital Strategist Brenna Parker, Emhoff greeted his wife with a bouquet of flowers. They pair also shared a quick, masked kiss before the entire room broke out in song, inserting "Happy birthday, madame vice president" into the requisite tune.

The ornate room was filled with balloons and a cake with chocolate icing was placed on the table. The vice president was clearly beaming from behind her mask.

Also on Wednesday, President Joe Biden arrived at Harris' office bearing gifts: another bouquet of flowers and a framed photograph of the two of them outside the White House.

"Really? Oh, Joe!" Harris says in video of the drive-by birthday encounter, which included another masked kiss (a peck on the cheek, this time). "I'm very touched. Thank you."

Harris said the flowers were "gorgeous" and told her boss she'll hang the framed photo — her favorite (above) — "with great pride."

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden | Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Symone D. Sanders, a senior adviser to Harris and her chief spokeswoman, also shared birthday wishes on Twitter. Happy birthday to the iconic #49 Madam @VP!!" she wrote. "Daily ma'm it's an honor."

Harris' personal aide, Opal Vadham, did as well, tweeting, "Happy Birthday Madam @VP! It's an honor to serve this administration. Thank you for always fighting for the people and so glad we could celebrate you today!"

More kind words came from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who tweeted a photo of her and Harris embracing on the day she was sworn into office.