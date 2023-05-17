CNN's Kaitlan Collins Named to Fill Chris Cuomo's Former Primetime Slot, One Week After Trump Town Hall

According to a letter sent to staffers by CNN CEO Chris Licht, Collins "will transition off CNN This Morning, which will be led by Poppy Harlow alongside a rotation of CNN guest anchors"

By
Published on May 17, 2023 11:42 AM
Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kaitlan Collins will soon host a CNN primetime show, the network announced Wednesday.

Collins, currently the co-host of CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow (and previously Don Lemon), will in June begin anchoring the 9 p.m. time slot once occupied by Chris Cuomo.

According to a letter sent to staffers by CNN CEO Chris Licht, Collins "will transition off CNN This Morning, which will be led by Poppy Harlow alongside a rotation of CNN guest anchors."

Licht added that the network "will have more information and announcements to share in the months ahead but in the meantime CTM is in good hands with Poppy."

"I'm grateful and excited to join CNN's primetime lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle," Collins, 31, said in a statement. "I'm so thankful for my friend and co-anchor Poppy and will be cheering on the CNN This Morning team every day."

Collins recently served as moderator for the network's controversial town hall event with Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

The network was criticizing for hosting Trump, who one day earlier was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

The criticism came both before and after CNN aired the special, which saw Trump, 76, largely steamroll Collins, making an array of false claims that at times went unchecked (all while the audience laughed, even when the former president made light of Carroll's sexual assault claims).

Collins has also been in the headlines due to her former co-host's recent exit from CNN, which was announced in April.

Collins spoke briefly about Lemon when she and Harlow returned to the air to host CNN This Morning for the first time since Lemon's firing was announced.

"Don was a big part of the show over the last six months," Collins said at the time. "He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That's something I'll obviously never forget ... We wish him the best."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harlow, 40, and Collins had co-hosted the show alongside Lemon, 57, since its creation in November 2022.

But in April, Lemon was ousted from the network in an announcement that stunned not only viewers but also the anchor himself, who claimed his agent was tasked with telling him the news.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he noted on Twitter.

Soon after Lemon's tweet, CNN pushed back on how his termination unfolded.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Related Articles
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Kaitlan Collins attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Poppy Harlow attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
'CNN This Morning' Co-Hosts Address Don Lemon's Dramatic Exit on First Day Without Him: 'We Wish Him the Best'
Tucker Carlson, Meghan McCain, Don Lemon
Meghan McCain Reacts to Tucker Carlson Departure and Don Lemon Firing: 'Bad Day to Be a Misogynist on Cable'
Don Lemon CNN
A Timeline of CNN Host Don Lemon's Controversies
Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Kaitlan Collins Live from New Hampshire
The Biggest Takeaways from CNN's Controversial Town Hall with Donald Trump
Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Kaitlan Collins Live from New Hampshire
Trump Draws Laughter, Applause as He Mocks E. Jean Carroll During CNN Town Hall
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Fired by CNN: 'I Am Stunned'
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
How a Recent Don Lemon Interview May Have Been the Final Straw for CNN
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
CNN Pushes Back at Don Lemon for 'Inaccurate' Twitter Statement About the Way He Was Terminated
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
'Everyone Is Shocked' by Don Lemon's Sudden CNN Firing, Insiders Say (Exclusive)
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Reacts to Verdict in Emotional Sexual Abuse Trial: 'Overwhelmed with Joy'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sunny Hostin attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever NY Red Carpet Screening at the AMC 34th St. on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
'The View' 's Sunny Hostin Defends 'Friend for 20 Years' Don Lemon After His CNN Firing: 'He Loves Women'
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
White House Correspondents' Dinner Host Jokes He Has to 'Throw Out the Whole Damn Script' After Media Shakeups
Gayle King from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square for the 2022 Midterms.
Gayle King Says She's 'Not Even Thinking' About Retiring at Age 68: 'I'm Looking for More Work'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Journalist Megyn Kelly attends UJA-Federation's 2022 Music Visionary Of The Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images); FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. The network said in a press release Monday that the popular and controversial prime-time host's last program aired on Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Megyn Kelly Says Fox News Made 'Terrible Move' Parting with Tucker Carlson — and Defends Don Lemon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'