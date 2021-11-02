The Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan National Military Hospital has been the target of terror attacks in the past

Explosions at Kabul Hospital Kills at Least 3, Wounds 16, Officials Say

Vehicles move along a road against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of blast in Kabul

At least three people are dead and 16 others were injured after two blasts exploded at a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The blast detonated at the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan National Military Hospital, in the 10th district, which houses 400 beds, tweeted Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the Taliban-organized Interior Ministry. Special forces responded to the scene, and Khosty said there were causalities, with more information to come.

At this time, reports conflict on casualties with the Associated Press reporting at least three people were killed and at least 16 others were injured after the explosions at the medical facility. Residents reported that they heard two explosions and gunfire. Retuers and CNN both report at least 15 were killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, per the outlet.

"In recent weeks, the militant Islamic State group has carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks," the Associated Press reported. "IS is a rival of the Taliban, and has stepped up attacks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift military campaign in August."

The Wall Street Journal described Dawood Khan hospital as "Afghanistan's main military hospital," currently nursing Taliban fighters and veterans of the Afghanistan's former military.

The hospital was targeted in 2011, when Taliban-affiliated suicide bombers killed six and injured 26, CNN reported.