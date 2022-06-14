Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Meeting with President Joe Biden

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada arrives alongside his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to the Microsoft Theater for the opening ceremonies of the IX Summit of the Americas on June 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leaders from North, Central and South America will travel to Los Angeles for the summit to discuss issues such as trade and migration. The United States is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994, when it took place in Miami. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty