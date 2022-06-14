Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Meeting with President Joe Biden
Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.
Trudeau, 50, revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on Monday, just days after meeting with President Joe Biden, telling his followers that he "feels okay" despite the diagnosis – something he attributes to receiving his vaccinations.
"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating," he tweeted.
"I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," he added.
Trudeau previously contracted the illness in January along with two of his children, according to CNN.
The outlet also reports that Biden, 79, met with Trudeau at the Summit of the Americas on Thursday in Los Angeles, and neither party wore masks and were in "close proximity" to each other; however, a White House spokesperson told CNN and NBC News the president was not considered to have been in "close contact" with Trudeau.
In March 2020, Trudeau revealed that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had tested positive for the virus.
"I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms," Trudeau wrote on Twitter at the time. "She's feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results."
"I want to be clear: I have no symptoms and I am feeling very good," the prime minister told reporters outside his residence days after his wife's positive diagnosis, according to video of his news conference at the time.
