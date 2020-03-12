Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are in self-isolation as she undergoes testing for the novel coronavirus after coming down with “mild flu-like symptoms.”

“I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms,” Trudeau, 48, wrote Thursday on Twitter. “She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.”

Trudeau does not have any symptoms, according to Reuters.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “But I‘ll be busy working from home. Today, I‘ll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a Cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19.”

I was looking forward to sitting down with premiers and Indigenous leaders later today, but given the circumstances we‘ll be postponing our meeting. In the meantime, we‘ll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020

Trudeau did not say whether his three children are in self-isolation, too.

Canada had more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday and one death had been reported in British Columbia.

There have been some 1,300 confirmed cases and 38 deaths in the U.S.

President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he “isn’t concerned” after learning that he was in direct contact last weekend with a Brazilian official who has tested positive for the virus.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” though the Brazilian official posted a photo of himself with Trump, 73, and Vice President Mike Pence, 60, on Instagram over the weekend.

“To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine,” Grisham said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will update everyone as we get more information.”

Grisham also said the White House is “working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy.”

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.