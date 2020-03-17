Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'Feeling Fine' After Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “feeling fine” after worry that he would test positive for the novel coronavirus after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced last week she was infected.

Trudeau has said he was placing himself in a 14-day self-isolation alongside his wife and their three children at their Ottawa residence last Thursday. The announcement came after Mrs. Trudeau returned home with flu-like symptoms following a trip to Britain.

She tested positive on Thursday.

“I want to be clear: I have no symptoms and I am feeling very good,” the prime minister told reporters outside his residence on Friday, according to video of his news conference.

Trudeau, 48, said he hasn’t been tested for the virus, echoing President Donald Trump‘s initial stance on being tested after Trump also came into contact with people who later tested positive for the virus. Over the weekend, Trump said he was tested and the results came back negative.

“There is no need to get tested until you are starting to show symptoms,” Trudeau repeated Tuesday during a press conference in front of his Ottawa residence, according to Huffington Post reporter Althia Raj.

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the leading medical official on Trump’s coronavirus task force — said Americans shouldn’t get tested unless they have symptoms. However, medical professionals say people who have the coronavirus can still spread the disease whether they show symptoms or not.

There had been 424 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada as of Tuesday, with four deaths.

Trudeau, one of the most prominent world leaders, is the latest on a growing list of government officials who have either contracted the virus or have been in contact with those who have.

Government officials in France, Iran, Brazil, Australia, and Italy have tested positive for the new coronavirus, which first emerged in China in December.

President Trump was in contact with Brazilian officials earlier this month at his Mar-A-Lago Club who later tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Brazilian Official Who Took Photo with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

Communities around the world are implementing lockdowns and quarantines amid a global effort to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500 as of Tuesday.

Trump changed his tone on the viral outbreak this week, calling it “bad” after previously claiming Democrats were trying to politicize it as a “hoax” to damage him.

“I think people have noticed that the situation has evolved rapidly around the world,” Trudeau told reporters Tuesday, calling on Canadians to “stay home” and use “as much social distancing as possible.”

RELATED: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ‘Self-Isolating’ with Wife Sophie as She Has Coronavirus Test

Late last week, an Australian official who had met with President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ivanka worked from home on Friday as a precautionary move but she wasn’t showing symptoms, the White House said.

“The White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has said.

As of Tuesday, there were about 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 93 deaths.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.