First he charmed her step-daughter and now — at least in the eyes of many Trump antagonists on the internet — Justin Trudeau has left a new Trump family member smitten: Melania Trump.

The first lady, 49, was photographed politely leaning in for a kiss with the Canadian prime minister on Monday at the G7 summit in France, and the image has since taken on a life of its own on social media.

In the photo, Mrs. Trump, clad in a red dress, leans in to offer Trudeau, 47, a cheek kiss with a smile on her face. Her husband, President Donald Trump, gazes downward next to her and appears, in the fleeting moment, to have a sour look on his face.

Of course, the photo was just a brief snippet of a larger moment in which Mrs. Trump also shared a kiss with French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, as the world leaders and their spouses all posed together.

But that didn’t stop the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau from taking off on Twitter, with many cracking jokes at the Trumps’ expense.

“Looks like even Melania is thinking of an escape plan to Canada,” one user wrote.

Another joked about her husband’s notorious volatility, writing, “How much longer do we think before the next proposal for a border wall will be between the U.S. and Canada?”

Wrote a third user: “I wish I was a bigger person and didn’t like this so much.”

Others found the image reminiscent of a popular viral meme that features a man holding hands with his girlfriend, but being distracted by another woman walking by.

“The #MelaniaLovesTrudeau photo is the political equivalent to the disloyal man meme,” a user wrote.

In 2017, a similar photo went viral that featured Mrs. Trump’s step-daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House aide, looking at Trudeau — her expression frozen in the photo so that it seemed more like a desiring gaze.

He had a similar effect on Kate Middleton in 2016, when the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed smiling widely as she greeted him hello and tucked a lock of hair behind her ears.

Not only #MelaniaLovesTrudeau, the entire feminine population can’t resist him actually.

A 2017 photo featuring German Chancellor Angela Merkel even inspired joke headlines that implied the two world leaders appeared as if they were about the share a real kiss.

Trudeau is married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, with whom he shares three children.