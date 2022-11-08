Justin Trudeau Announced as Special Guest on New 'Canada's Drag Race' Spin-off

The prime minister will be the first world leader to appear on Canada's Drag Race, visiting the Canada vs. the World queens in the werkroom

By People Staff
Published on November 8, 2022 03:05 PM
Canada's Drag Race
Photo: Crave/World of Wonder

The Canada's Drag Race werkroom will get a special visitor in the upcoming series spin-off, Canada vs. the World.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pays a visit to the set during the competition to meet the queens and presumably share some sage words of wisdom.

He will be the first world leader to appear on a show within the Canada's Drag Race franchise — not in the Drag Race universe as a whole, though, as U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have guest judged on the original United States series.

In the show's new trailer, contestants look utterly shocked by the surprise as a beaming Trudeau comes bouncing into the werkroom.

Canada vs. the World, modeled after early 2022's UK vs. the World, will star nine international queens, four of which are Canada's Drag Race alums, each representing their home country as they battle it out for the crown.

The season cast includes Anita Wigl'it (Down Under); Icesis Couture (Canada); Kendall Gender (Canada); Ra'Jah O'Hara (U.S.); Rita Baga (Canada); Silky Nutmeg Ganache (U.S.); Stephanie Prince (Canada); Vanity Milan (U.K.); and Victoria Scone (U.K.).

In addition to Trudeau's brief appearance, the show will feature guest judges Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Monét X Change, Priyanka and Sarain Fox throughout the season.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World premieres Friday, Nov. 18, on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, except in Canada, where it premieres on Crave.

