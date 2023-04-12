Second Expelled Democratic Lawmaker Reappointed to Tennessee House: 'You Can't Expel Hope'

Justin Pearson, the second of two young Black lawmakers expelled from Tennessee's House of Representatives for protesting gun violence last week, has been reappointed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to reappoint Pearson, a Democrat, to represent the district in the Tennessee state House from which he was expelled just days ago.

CNN reports that 29-year-old Pearson will fill the House District 86 seat as an interim representative.

In remarks delivered after the vote, Pearson said: "Nashville thought they could silence democracy, but they didn't know that the Shelby County Commission was filled with some courageous leaders."

He continued: "You can't expel hope. You can't expel justice. You can't expel our voice. And you sure can't expel our fight. We look forward to continuing to fight. Continuing to advocate. Until justice rolls down like water. And righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Let's get back to work."

On Monday, Pearson's colleague, state Rep. Justin Jones, was also reappointed to the state House following a unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council.

"I want to welcome democracy back to the people's House," said Jones, 27, according to WTVF, upon his return after marching back to the state capitol with his supporters, where he was sworn in on the steps.

Laura Thompson/Shutterstock

Pearson and Jones were voted out of office last week, following their participation in a Mar. 30 protest for stricter gun laws sparked by Nashville's recent school shooting. The two had led the opposition alongside Rep. Gloria Johnson, shouting "No action, no peace," per The New York Times.

Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority vote, which Pearson and Jones both received — at 69-26 for Pearson, 72-25 for Jones, CNN reported. Johnson's vote count was 65-30, turning up one vote short to kick her out of office.

It's a move that has only happened three times since the Civil War, and sparked criticism across the nation, with many speaking out against the decision on social media.

After the votes were read, Johnson addressed questions of why she was spared, telling reporters in video captured by CNN that the outcome "might have to do with the color of our skin."

President Joe Biden called the expulsion "shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent" in a statement, adding: "Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee."