'Amazing Race' Alum and Onetime Congressional Candidate Details Shooting That 'Targeted' Family's Home

Justin Kanew, who appeared on The Amazing Race, says his family was "targeted" by several bullets that were shot into their home while they were sleeping

By
Published on April 5, 2023 01:05 PM
Justin Kanew
Justin Kanew. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A former congressional candidate and onetime contestant on The Amazing Race is speaking out after he says his family was "targeted" by several bullets that were shot into their home while they were sleeping.

Justin Kanew, who appeared on The Amazing Race season 15 and on 2011's Amazing Race: Unfinished Business, shared on Twitter that the event took place Saturday night.

"On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping," Kanew, who now works as an editor for the Tennessee Holler, wrote in a statement. "This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt."

Kanew added that authorities had not yet completed an investigation, "and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack."

"We urge the Williamson County Sheriff's office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday's unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe."

Kanew pleaded with followers to "love each other," adding that he did not plan to release any follow-up statements, asking instead for privacy.

Kanew, who has worked as a writer, journalist and film producer, launched a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017. At the time, he told PEOPLE that world events had inspired him to consider launching the bid.

"I just saw things happening in the country that I thought were dangerous," he said at the time. "As a father, I started thinking about the world that my daughter would grow up in, and I wanted to help."

Kanew ultimately lost the race to Marsha Blackburn, a Republican who went on to be elected Senator.

Kanew has verbally sparred with Tennessee lawmakers in recent months, and has shared videos of himself asking questions of members of both chambers. In one video, Republican Senator Jack Johnson calls Kanew a "jacka--," as he walks up with camera in hand, saying: "Can't you see I'm talking to someone, you jacka--? Get out of my face, you loser."

