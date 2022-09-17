Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Items Bring in Almost $517,000 During Online Auction

A few lucky bidders now own recent pieces of U.S. history.

Several items owned by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were sold Friday at auction for a total of nearly $517,000. Among those items was RBG's iconic judicial collar, made of glass beads, which fetched a sum of $176,775, per the Associated Press.

But the neck wear was just the highest price point among the items sold at the Bonhams-conducted auction, which also included a $20,400 gavel, a $10,837.50 pair of opera glasses, a $12,750 shaw, a $16,575 pair of black gloves and a $12,750 pair of cream gloves.

Some of Ginsberg's other collars now belong to the Smithsonian after her family donated them, the AP reports. The gold collar was the first time one has been sold at auction, and it was previously expected to sell for a house estimate of $5,000.

All proceeds from the sale will fund a new endowment for SOS Children's Villages, which is the world's largest organization dedicated to children who are without or at risk of losing parental care.

The auction also featured a 1994 issue of PEOPLE Magazine with Julia Roberts on the cover that included the news story of RGB's court appointment. The justice held onto it in her chambers with a blue sticker marking the page of her interview, per the auction website. It sold for $510.

"RBG meant so much to so many people," said daughter-in-law Patrice Michaels, who is part of the organization's advisory board, in a video shared by SOS Children's Villages. "But I think my favorite part of all of this is how much her endowment for SOS Children's Villages is going to mean for people who never even met her or knew who she was."

Outside of her items finding several new homes, Ginsburg — who died in September 2020 — is also being honored with a Navy vessel taking her name. It will be known as The U.S.N.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), the Navy announced in April.

The ship will be part of a class of replenishment oiler ships that will carry fuel to the Navy's operating carrier strike groups, and will also be honoring the late Rep. John Lewis.

"As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said. "She [Ginsburg] is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts."