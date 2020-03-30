Justice Department Begins Probe Into Senators Who Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefing: Report

Image zoom North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr Mark Wilson/Getty Images

CNN reported Monday that the Department of Justice has launched a probe into a group of senators who sold at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock after a private briefing about the novel coronavirus — but before the rest of the nation was aware of the severity of the pandemic’s threat, which upended financial markets.

The inquiry is in its early stages, according to the network, and is “being done in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission.” It is centered around North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who reportedly sold off stock in the weeks following the senators-only coronavirus briefing on Jan. 24.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Alice Fisher, an attorney advising Burr, says an investigation into the matter will “establish that his actions were appropriate.”

“The law is clear that any American — including a Senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information, as Senator Burr did,” Fisher told PEOPLE in a statement. “When this issue arose, Senator Burr immediately asked the Senate Ethics Committee to conduct a complete review, and he will cooperate with that review as well as any other appropriate inquiry.”

Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his stock holdings in 33 different transactions in mid-February, ProPublica previously reported.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, also sold somewhere between $1.275 million and $3.1 million in stock, according to CNN.

Both Burr and Loeffler denied any wrongdoing, despite the optics.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack,” Loeffler tweeted on March 19, after reports that her stock was also sold starting the same day as the briefing. “I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”

A spokesperson for Loeffler told PEOPLE on Monday that the DOJ had not reached out to her office about the probe and that the senator “has acted in accordance with the letter and the spirit of the law.”

RELATED: Multiple Lawmakers Sold Thousands in Stock After a Coronavirus Briefing in January: Reports



Image zoom Sen. Kelly Loeffler Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sens. Jim Inhofe, of Oklahoma, and Dianne Feinstein, of California, also faced scrutiny about their financial disclosures after The New York Times reported the two also sold millions in stock in late January, following the exclusive briefing.

But both lawmakers said they had not been at that briefing, and Feinstein said her assets were held in a blind trust.

Feinstein and her husband sold between $1.5 million to $6 million worth of stock in Allogene Therapeutics, a California biotech company, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 18, according to the Times.

A disclosure report also showed Inhofe sold up to $400,000 worth of stock on Feb. 27, as the stock market made its first precipitous decline.

Spokespeople for Feinstein and Inhofe say the Justice Department has not been in contact with their offices about the probe.

Feinstein previously responded to reports about her stock sell-offs on Twitter.

“During my Senate career I’ve held all assets in a blind trust of which I have no control,” the senator wrote on March 20. “Reports that I sold any assets are incorrect, as are reports that I was at a January 24 briefing on coronavirus, which I was unable to attend.”

Inhofe also said that, instead of attending the briefing, he was meeting with “pro-life kids from Oklahoma here for the March for Life and the new nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania.”

“I do not have any involvement in my investment decisions,” he said in a March 20 statement.

RELATED: Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines to April 30, Walks Back Hope of Getting Back to Normal by Easter

The 2012 STOCK Act prevents lawmakers from using inside information to dictate financial trading decisions.

The senators faced heavy criticism when news about their sell-offs broke earlier this month, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the decisions “stomach-churning.”

“People are losing their jobs, their businesses, their retirements, and even their lives and Kelly Loeffler is profiting off their pain?” Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who is running against Sen. Loeffler in the upcoming election, tweeted. “I’m sickened just thinking about it.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.