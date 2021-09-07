Justice Department Exploring 'All Options' to Challenge Texas Abortion Law 

“We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services,” Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland said in response to Senate Bill 8

The Department of Justice is looking into "all options" to protect those seeking abortion and clinicians providing the procedure in response to Texas' restrictive Senate Bill 8.

"While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas Senate Bill 8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act," Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday.

Garland explained, "The FACE Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services. It also prohibits intentional property damage of a facility providing reproductive health services. The department has consistently obtained criminal and civil remedies for violations of the FACE Act since it was signed into law in 1994, and it will continue to do so now."

The attorney general vowed to "provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack."

"We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act," Garland said.

Garland also said the Justice Department is working with FBI field offices in Texas and across the country "to discuss our enforcement authorities."

In response to Garland's announcement, John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life, the anti-abortion group that helped draft Senate Bill 8, told the Washington Post, the Justice Department's decision to go against the bill is "absolutely ridiculous."

"They are trying to come coerce Texas to follow their interests," Seago told the outlet, adding that he and other anti-abortion advocates are waiting to see how exactly the DOJ plans to intervene.

President Joe Biden said in a statement on last Thursday that he is "directing that Council and the Office of the White House Counsel to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision, looking specifically to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to see what steps the Federal Government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe, and what legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas' bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties."

Garland's announcement comes as Senate Bill 8 took effect last Tuesday just after midnight.

The now-most restrictive abortion law in the country essentially eliminates the rights of Roe v. Wade. The bill prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The bill does not allow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.

Under the law, private citizens can sue abortion clinics they suspect of performing illegal abortions after six weeks, as well as anyone who aided in an abortion, including driving someone to an appointment or helping them with the cost. If the lawsuit is successful, they will be awarded a minimum of $10,000.

Abortion providers in Texas attempted to stop the bill, asking the Supreme Court to issue an emergency block before it went into effect. They argued that the law "would immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85 percent of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or greater) and likely forcing many abortion clinics ultimately to close." The court voted 5 to 4 against the request, allowing the law to remain in effect.

"The Supreme Court's ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years," Biden added in his statement last Thursday. "By allowing a law to go into effect that empowers private citizens in Texas to sue health care providers, family members supporting a woman exercising her right to choose after six weeks, or even a friend who drives her to a hospital or clinic, it unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts."

Vice President Kamala Harris added in a statement last Thursday, "This decision is not the last word on Roe v. Wade, and we will not stand by and allow our nation to go back to the days of back-alley abortions. We will not abide by cash incentives for virtual vigilantes and intimidation for patients. We will use every lever of our Administration to defend the right to safe and legal abortion—and to strengthen that right."

In a press conference, Biden also said the Texas legislation "blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century."

The law will "significantly impair women's access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes," he continued. "And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual."