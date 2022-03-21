Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to Be Discharged from Hospital After Developing Infection
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was diagnosed with an infection shortly after being hospitalized with "flu-like symptoms," according to the court.
In a news release issued Sunday, the Supreme Court announced the long-serving conservative justice was hospitalized Friday evening at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., after experiencing the symptoms.
The Supreme Court added that the 73-year-old's symptoms are "abating" and he should be discharged from the hospital soon.
"He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," said the Supreme Court.
According to CNN, the Supreme Court stated Thomas' illness was not COVID-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," said a spokesperson for the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991 by former President George H.W. Bush and succeeded Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall. Prior to his appointment on the Supreme Court, he served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
CNN reported Thomas will not take part in arguments the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court told the news outlet Thomas will "not participate remotely in oral arguments over the telephone Monday."