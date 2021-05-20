Justice Clarence Thomas Recalls RBG’s 'Strength and Perseverance' In Touching New Remembrance Letter

Thomas and Ginsburg, who died last year at 87, served together on the Supreme Court for nearly three decades

Justice Clarence Thomas didn't always agree with his late colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — but he says she was "simply a joy" to be around, both in and out of the office.

"I found her knowledgeable, thorough, and delightful," Thomas, 72, writes in a new remembrance of Ginsburg for the The Supreme Court Historical Society.

"Justice Ginsburg and I often disagreed, but at no time during our long tenure together were we disagreeable with each other," Thomas, a conservative, writes. "She placed a premium on civility and respect."

Ginsburg, the longtime Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon, died last September at the age of 87 from metastatic cancer.

Her death sparked an outpouring of tributes and memorials from colleagues and admirers around the country, while she became the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in repose in the U.S. Capitol building.

Thomas, who was appointed to the Court in 1991, and Ginsburg, who was appointed in 1993, worked together for nearly three decades. Prior to their appointments, the two judges had also worked together for more than a year at the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

"It was profoundly sad to see her physical suffering," Thomas writes about her final years.

However, according to Thomas, Ginsburg always showed "strength and perseverance" in the face of her declining physical health and other difficulties — including the 2010 death of her husband Marty Ginsburg.

Ginsburg had survived four prior cancer diagnoses before her death last fall. Marty, who she married in 1955, had also died from cancer. After her death a decade later, Ginsburg was buried next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

"As outstanding a Justice and colleague as Justice Ginsburg was, what will always stand out for me was her courage during her many health challenges and the death of Marty," Thomas writes.

"Either of these [her physical health and Marty's death] would have been enough to mire most in despondency, or at least compromise one's ability and desire to work. But not once did these challenges affect her work," he says.

Thomas writes that Ginsburg "was normally quiet and controlled," but that "her friends and family could bring out a different side in her," especially Marty.

"Justice Ginsburg would light up whenever he was around," Thomas recalls. "His sense of humor was keen, and she seemed to enjoy it as much or more than anyone else, laughing loudly at Marty's jokes or turns of phrase. It was delightful to see and to be a part of."

Thomas also noted Ginsburg's "fast turnaround of opinion assignments" — something RBG joked about herself by taking on the nickname "Rapid Ruth."

"She was also routinely one of the fastest to respond to her colleagues' circulating opinions—either joining, asking for changes, or advising that she intended to write or await further writing," he writes. "In fact, her efficiency became a source of humorous banter as well as a thing of legend."

The "Notorious RBG" was known for thoughtful opinions and a quick wit, becoming an unlikely pop culture icon in the later years of her life. Her death was marked by streams of tributes from politicians and celebrities alike, including former presidents, movie stars, athletes and others.