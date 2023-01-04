Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun at GOP House Speaker Fight, Compares It to 'Veep'

The actress shared an image of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy who is battling to become speaker of the House for the second day straight

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on January 4, 2023 10:27 PM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the NRDC “Night of Comedy” Benefit, honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, on June 7, 2022 at Neuehouse, Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC); House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to members-elect in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing her candid thoughts about the election for a new House speaker.

On Wednesday, the Veep alum went on Instagram to share an image of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy taken during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House.

"If we don't win an Emmy for this episode of @veephbo I'm leaving the TV Academy," the 61-year-old actress wrote alongside the image that shows McCarthy speaking with members-elect in the House Chambers, comparing the image to a scene from the hit HBO political satire.

While the California representative, 57, was nominated for speaker of the House by the GOP during a closed-door vote in November, to be elected speaker, McCarthy would have required at least 218 votes, with room for only four Republicans to defect.

House rules require that lawmakers re-vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive more than half the votes. So far, they've voted six times, and McCarthy still isn't backing down, despite not gaining any support after each vote.

Some of the biggest Republican names have backed McCarthy, including former President Donald Trump, 76, but others have publicly voiced their concerns, leading some to speculate that a fracture among Republicans could offer a window for an altogether different nominee.

Louis-Dreyfus, who starred as foul-mouthed Vice President Selina Meyer for seven seasons on HBO, has often shared her take on the political climate.

RELATED VIDEO: House Speaker Election Is Deadlocked with No Winner for First Time in 100 Years: Here's What Happens Next

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, the actress joked about Trump's much-talked about tweet during the Super Bowl, in which he mistakenly attributed the Kansas City Chiefs to the "Great State of Kansas" instead of Missouri, the actual state the Chiefs call home and where Kansas City is located.

"I have to tell you, if I were doing Veep right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted," she said with a laugh.

