Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun at GOP House Speaker Fight, Compares It to 'Veep'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing her candid thoughts about the election for a new House speaker.

On Wednesday, the Veep alum went on Instagram to share an image of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy taken during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House.

"If we don't win an Emmy for this episode of @veephbo I'm leaving the TV Academy," the 61-year-old actress wrote alongside the image that shows McCarthy speaking with members-elect in the House Chambers, comparing the image to a scene from the hit HBO political satire.

While the California representative, 57, was nominated for speaker of the House by the GOP during a closed-door vote in November, to be elected speaker, McCarthy would have required at least 218 votes, with room for only four Republicans to defect.

House rules require that lawmakers re-vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive more than half the votes. So far, they've voted six times, and McCarthy still isn't backing down, despite not gaining any support after each vote.

Some of the biggest Republican names have backed McCarthy, including former President Donald Trump, 76, but others have publicly voiced their concerns, leading some to speculate that a fracture among Republicans could offer a window for an altogether different nominee.

Louis-Dreyfus, who starred as foul-mouthed Vice President Selina Meyer for seven seasons on HBO, has often shared her take on the political climate.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, the actress joked about Trump's much-talked about tweet during the Super Bowl, in which he mistakenly attributed the Kansas City Chiefs to the "Great State of Kansas" instead of Missouri, the actual state the Chiefs call home and where Kansas City is located.

"I have to tell you, if I were doing Veep right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted," she said with a laugh.