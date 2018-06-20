Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Heckle Melania Trump Over Migrant-Child Crisis: ‘What Could You Do...?’

First Lady Melania Trump is being labeled “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” after she tweeted that she had spoken with the queen of Spain over tea about how they can “positively impact children.”
“A great visit with the King & Queen of Spain at the @WhiteHouse today. Queen Letizia & I enjoyed tea & time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children,” Mrs. Trump wrote Tuesday evening.
The first lady’s tweet comes amid overwhelming backlash against her husband’s policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one of the most high-profile people to fire back on Twitter, sarcastically asking the first lady: “Yeah, give that a good, hard think. What could you do……?”
Twitter user Erin Carr suggested: “Like letting them out of cages?”
“How insensitive!” another tweeter wrote to the first lady. “Children, Babies are being ripped away from their mothers and families and you have tea and polite conversation seemingly without regard for this cruelty perpetrated by your husband?”
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families during a six-week period in April and May as the Trump administration adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy for illegal entry into the United States.
Critics also spoke out against the first lady’s statement over the weekend, saying she “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform.”
The statement, made through the first lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, added, “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”
Kathy Griffin fired back on Twitter: “F— you, Melanie [sic]. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”
And Christina Reynolds, a top strategist for EMILY’s List, a fundraising organization for Democratic women candidates, tweeted: “Please do not use the Melania Trump statement to soften the administration’s action on immigrant children. It says nothing and doesn’t even come directly from her. This is a Trump policy. Period.”