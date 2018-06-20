Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Heckle Melania Trump Over Migrant-Child Crisis: ‘What Could You Do...?’

First Lady Melania Trump is being labeled “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” after she tweeted that she had spoken with the queen of Spain over tea about how they can “positively impact children.”

“A great visit with the King & Queen of Spain at the @WhiteHouse today. Queen Letizia & I enjoyed tea & time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children,” Mrs. Trump wrote Tuesday evening.

The first lady’s tweet comes amid overwhelming backlash against her husband’s policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one of the most high-profile people to fire back on Twitter, sarcastically asking the first lady: “Yeah, give that a good, hard think. What could you do……?​”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (left) and Melania Trump REX/Shutterstock; OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter user Erin Carr suggested: “Like letting them out of cages?”

“How insensitive!” another tweeter wrote to the first lady. “Children, Babies are being ripped away from their mothers and families and you have tea and polite conversation seemingly without regard for this cruelty perpetrated by your husband?”

Positively impact children?

First – Stop drinking that tea.

Second – Free them.

Third – Be sure all of them get back and safe to their families.

Fourth – Give post traumatic stress programs to all of them.

Stop hurting children and their families. — Belén Moy (@chuckybunchie) June 20, 2018

@FLOTUS You have no shame, no shame. Dare talk about positively impact children and at the same time torturing toddlers and young children in your own back yard. SHAME ON YOU. — Adán Medrano (@AdanMMedrano) June 20, 2018

Like letting them out of cages? — Erin Carr (@Erin_Carr) June 20, 2018

Like… not taking away their healthcare, education, and civil rights by ripping them out of their parent's arms? — Jacqui Rosa (@jacq_sprat) June 20, 2018

Hey Melania – either help us liberate your husband's child concentration camps, or convince him to resign. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 19, 2018

Melania felt it was too traumatic to move her son to DC in the middle of the school year so she spent millions of taxpayer dollars to stay in NY w him for MONTHS! Now she’s sipping tea w the queen of Spain discussing helping kids while her husband locks them in cages Girl bye! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 20, 2018

Melania Trump tweets about enjoying tea with the Queen of Spain while discussing how to impact children's lives. How about keeping them with parents and not putting them in cages? — John Osso (@JohnOsso) June 20, 2018

Tea 🍵

I’m constantly stunned how tone deaf Melania Trump is. I have too often given her a pass because I assume she’s in an abusive relationship; but she is having tea, while we’re dealing with a humanitarian crisis. Tea.#Complicit https://t.co/h5pZT3rXbd — Jean Podrasky 🐾 (@JeanPodrasky) June 20, 2018

How insensitive! Children, Babies are being ripped away from their mothers and families and you have tea and polite conversation seemingly without regard for this Cruelty perpetrated by your husband? — Joanne O. Hamilton (@jofh5) June 20, 2018

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families during a six-week period in April and May as the Trump administration adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy for illegal entry into the United States.

Critics also spoke out against the first lady’s statement over the weekend, saying she “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform​.”

The statement, made through the first lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, added, “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart​.”

Kathy Griffin fired back on Twitter: “F— you, Melanie [sic]. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

And Christina Reynolds, a top strategist for EMILY’s List, a fundraising organization for Democratic women candidates, tweeted: “Please do not use the Melania Trump statement to soften the administration’s action on immigrant children. It says nothing and doesn’t even come directly from her. This is a Trump policy. Period.”