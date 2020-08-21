Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jokes About Trump, Pence at DNC as Kamala Harris Compliments Her 'Veep to Veep'

"Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he does not even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there," Julia Louis-Dreyfus said

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as she moderated the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

Dressed in suffragette white, the actress, 59, roasted Trump and Pence in her opening monologue. Praising Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who formally accepted the nomination last night, Louis-Dreyfus purposely mispronounced Pence's name and said she was looking forward to watching Harris' debate against "our current Vice President, Mika Peince. Or is it Paints?" — an apparent jab at Republicans who have mispronounced the first name of Sen. Harris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Some kind of weird foreign name. That's what people are saying, strongly," the Veep star said, in an exchange with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

"Yeah, not very American sounding," Yang responded.

Elsewhere, she encouraged people to text "VOTE" to 30330 for voting information and said it was easy to remember the number because "that's the year Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns."

In another hilarious moment, the Emmy winner referenced Russia's influence campaign during the 2016 presidential election, saying: "If we all vote there is nothing Facebook, Fox News or Vladimir Putin can do to stop us."

The mother of two took another jab at Trump, saying, "Just remember: Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he does not even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there."

And she predicted what Trump would tweet in reaction to her jokes. "Tonight I couldn't be prouder to be a loyal union member, a passionate climate activist and patriotic Democrat. Or as Donald Trump will call me in a tweet tomorrow: A washed-up, horse-faced no talent has-been that has low ratings," she said. "Well with all due respect, sir, it takes one to know one."