Julia Louis-Dreyfus Compares Trump's Campaign Rally Dancing to Her Iconic Seinfeld Moves

"First he stole all of Veep. Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld," the actress joked of President Donald Trump's dance moves

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants President Donald Trump to stop emulating her fictional TV characters.

On Sunday, the Emmy-winning actress, 59, poked fun at Trump, 74, for his onstage dancing seen at his recent campaign rallies ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The awkward, fisted-hand motions from the commander-in-chief reminded Louis-Dreyfus of her iconic moves as Elaine Benes on the classic sitcom Seinfeld — which were played for laughs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Louis-Dreyfus also pointed out how she felt that some of Trump's presidential behavior has also harkened back to her political comedy series on HBO, Veep, which ran from 2012 to 2019.

"First he stole all of Veep. Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a side-by-side of the two dance clips. "Melania [Trump] deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS."

Earlier this year, Louis-Dreyfus reflected on how she felt that the absurd storylines featured on Veep were being eclipsed by real-life political current events. Ellen DeGeneres asked her back in February whether Trump’s presidency makes her miss playing Selina Meyer.

“Well, it does and it doesn’t,” she said. “I have to say, I think he’s doing a better job of our show — except to say that it in fact isn’t even remotely funny. But it does make me miss it. I mean, it was super fun. It was just hard to compete with that crap.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Louis-Dreyfus took shots at Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in August when she moderated the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The mother of two even joked in her monologue that Trump would likely criticize her for her scathing remarks.

"Tonight I couldn't be prouder to be a loyal union member, a passionate climate activist and patriotic Democrat. Or as Donald Trump will call me in a tweet tomorrow: A washed-up, horse-faced no talent has-been that has low ratings," she said at the time. "Well with all due respect, sir, it takes one to know one."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Beating Breast Cancer: 'It Changed My Perspective on Mortality'

When Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, “one of the first people” to call and wish her well was none other than former Vice President Joe Biden. Louis-Dreyfus, who is now in remission, shared details of their call while appearing during the DNC.

"His real warmth and kindness on that call, man, I got to say, it made me cry," she said.