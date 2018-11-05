Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Celebs Encourage Fans to Vote in Midterm Elections  

The midterm elections are more important than ever, and many celebrities are using their voices to encourage their fans to get out there and vote.

In an emotional video posted on Twitter over the weekend, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus asked concerned citizens to vote on Tuesday for candidates who have stood against what she described as the fear-mongering and racist rhetoric endorsed by Donald Trump and like-minded Republican candidates.

“Donald Trump, you are the president of all citizens of this country. You must not inflame the hatred of some at the violent expense at others,” the actress, 57, told her 1.3 million followers. The video also included interviews with two Holocaust survivors, who spoke about how since Trump first assumed office, anti-Semitism is “getting, by day, worse and worse and worse.”

“We call on the president to unequivocally denounce fascism, Neo-nazism and white nationalism,” the Veep actress remarked, urging her fans to “vote for unity” and “decency” on Nov. 6.

For years Donald Trump has been spreading fear, encouraging racism and inciting violence. On Nov.6 the hatred ends. VOTE!!!#MultiplyYourVote pic.twitter.com/P3tiVE72mN — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 4, 2018

In addition to endorsing a number of Democratic candidates, Jake Gyllenhaal is also asking his followers to vote for compassionate leaders.

“Vote for change, for compassion, for civility, for wisdom. Vote because you think the government doesn’t effect you or there’s no such thing as a good politician. Vote because you can, because we fight for rights by exercising them,” the actor, 37, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, alongside an image of himself wearing a shirt supporting Beto O’Rourke, the Texan candidate challenging Republican Ted Cruz for his Senate seat.

“Vote for Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke and Andrew Gillum. Vote for Kyrsten Sinema and Jacky Rosen. Take your kids and friends and parents. Vote up and down the ballot — and if there’s no one on there that inspires now, vote anyway. And throw your own hat in the ring next time,” he continued. But ABOVE ALL — VOTE TUESDAY NOV 6th! (And if you can’t vote, make sure your people do).”

They’re not the only celebrities who have made political statements in the months leading up to the election.

Taylor Swift, who recently broke her silence on politics to endorse two Democratic candidates running in Tennessee midterm elections, has continued to encourage fans to vote on social media.

In addition to reposting early voting photos from fans, last week she shared a photo of her and her mother, Andrea Swift, 60, after they cast their vote for Democratic Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” the Grammy winner, 28, captioned a photo of herself with mom, in which they hold American flags and pose with a Bredesen campaign sign. “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism.”

Swift’s decision to open up about politics is the perfect example of the positive impact celebrities can have on voting. Almost as soon as the singer first posted about why she wouldn’t be voting for the Republican incumbent, Marsha Blackburn, there was a massive spike in voter registration.

“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post,” Kamari Guthrie, Vote.org’s director of communications, told BuzzFeed News.

Saying “Thank God for Taylor Swift,” Guthrie added that 155,940 people checked out the website — which gets an average of 14,078 hits per day — in a 24-hour period.

The list of celebrities encouraging their followers and fans to vote in the midterm election is growing by the day, and also includes Oprah Winfrey — who actually went door-to-door to support Georgia’s Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams — Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna.

Vote like a bunch of school children were shot and a bunch of other children were put into camps indefinitely bc they werent white and like a journalist was murdered and like you are being lied to daily by rich liars who harass / assault women & wont renounce white supremacy — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 2, 2018

I will be the first one in line when voting polls open tomorrow – not just because it's the right thing to do, but because this damn time change has got me up at 4am. Vote- we all know why it's so important by now. #VoteTuesday — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) November 5, 2018

I hope everyone will go out and #VoteTuesday – especially to re-elect our wonderful Governor @dougducey in Arizona! A smart and measured Republican for these times. pic.twitter.com/ofpV2j3OmL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 3, 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also filmed a joint PSA, released by NowThis, to remind Americans to get out and vote.

In the video, DiCaprio, 43, and Pitt, 54, emphasize the implications that the election will have on the United States — and highlight some of the major ballot issues affecting the United States today.

“The future of our country will be decided this week. Elections don’t just matter when voting for president,” says the Wolf of Wall Street star.

This election might be the most consequential of our lifetime. I urge you all to go to the polls and make your voice heard. Between now and election day, 11/6, visit https://t.co/sYbA4IJayU to get involved. https://t.co/54DtM4tAiz — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 2, 2018

“Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBT equality and even your ability to vote,” Pitt says in the video.

“All of these races and ballot measures are chances to decide on the direction of our country,” DiCaprio adds. “We, the voters, have the power to decide all of this.”