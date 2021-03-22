Julia Letlow vowed to "carry the torch" for late husband Luke Letlow, who died in December days before being sworn into office

Widow Wins Race to Serve Husband's Term in Congress After He Died of COVID

Julia Letlow vowed to "carry the torch" in honor of her late husband, Luke Letlow, after winning a special election this weekend to fulfill his term in Congress following his December death at age 41.

Julia, 40, will fill Luke's seat in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District after winning more than 60 percent of the vote.

"This is an incredible moment and it is truly hard to put into words," she said in a statement after her victory.

"What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th district," she continued, adding that "a simple thank you doesn't fully encapsulate the depth of my gratitude."

Luke died from COVID-19 complications in December. He contracted the illness on Dec. 18 and died 11 days later. He had been set to be sworn into Congress in early January.

The Letlows married in 2013 and had two children together.

Julia made her bond with her late husband and his loss one of the central themes of her campaign.

"Luke and I shared a vision for our community," she said in one ad. "While losing Luke has been devastating, I know that two things can be true at the same time: A person can be full of grief while still having hope for the future."

The incoming congresswoman-elect ran on the promise to preserve what she called the district's "conservative Christian values," including traditional Republican vows to protect the right to own a gun and restrict abortion.

She also had a massive financial boost in the special election.

Federal filings show she received more than $682,000 for the campaign. Politico reports no other candidate in the race received more than $70,000.

Julia has a PhD in communications from the University of South Florida and had been working as an executive with the University of Louisiana Monroe before deciding to run for Congress, according to Politico.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a tweet that Republicans "look forward to welcoming her to Congress, where her expertise in higher education will help us continue to deliver solutions for America."

Julia's victory means there are now 31 GOP women in Congress, up from 13 in 2018.

The Democratic Party still controls the House with a 220-212 majority, with three other vacancies left to be filled later this year in other special elections.

Her win was celebrated by many leading Republicans, including McCarthy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and fellow Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise.

Former President Donald Trump sent his congratulations in a statement over the weekend, calling her victory "incredible."

"I am thrilled for Julia and the entire Letlow family," Trump, 74, wrote. "Luke is looking down proudly from above."