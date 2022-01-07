Anthony Williams said in his request to the judge that he would "stay in a home owned by his girlfriend's father, and intends to spend time working with a local non-profit"

Jan. 6 Defendant Tried to Take Trip to Jamaica as He Awaits Trial for Alleged Involvement in Riot

A federal judge rebuked a Michigan man this week after the man filed a motion on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots seeking to travel to Jamaica — a trip that would have come as he awaits trial for allegedly storming the complex that day.

"This Court will not commemorate the one-year anniversary of this attack on the Capitol by granting defendant's request for non-essential foreign travel when he is awaiting judgment for his actions on that day," U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote Thursday, in denying Anthony Williams' request just hours after it was filed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Williams is among the hundreds accused of storming the U.S. Capitol a year ago, as part of a pro-Trump mob, in what investigators allege he called the "proudest day of my life."

According to court documents, Williams was initially identified as being in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 by an online tip provided to the FBI.

Photos obtained by law enforcement from Williams' Facebook account show him standing near various statues located in the Capitol. Video footage from his account, meanwhile, shows him claiming that "we took this f------ building," according to the court documents.

Williams has since been indicted on five charges, including entry into a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He has pleaded not guilty. (Williams' attorney declined to comment to PEOPLE.)

capitol coup Rioters at the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

As a result of his charges, Williams can't travel outside the country without approval from the judge in his case.

He attempted to gain that approval this week, filing a motion seeking to travel to Negril, Jamaica, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10 with his girlfriend. Williams said in his motion that he would "stay in a home owned by his girlfriend's father, and intends to spend time working with a local non-profit, St. Anthony's Kitchen."

Judge Howell denied Williams' request the same day he filed the motion.

"Although such a meeting may be an important step in defendant's personal relationship, [the] defendant surrendered his entitlement to unfettered international travel when, also 'more than a year' ago, on December 30, 2020, he allegedly announced his intent to 'Storm the Swamp'...and one week later, on January 6, 2021, followed through by joining a mob at the Capitol that, in his words, 'took [that] f***ing building,' " Howell wrote.

Williams is one of more than 700 individuals the Department of Justice has charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

More than 150 of those accused have pleaded guilty to charges ranging from assaulting police officers to felony obstruction.