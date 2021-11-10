Judge Says Trump Can't Block Jan. 6 Committee's Access to Records: 'Presidents Are Not Kings'

Sixteen former White House officials and members of Trump's inner circle were also issued subpoenas this week by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack

As the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issues more than a dozen fresh subpoenas to former White House officials and others in Donald Trump's inner circle, a judge in Washington, D.C., has denied the former president's request to withhold relevant documents from investigators.

In a 39-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan poked holes in Trump's case for blocking a House of Representatives select committee from seeing records related to the planning, execution and response to events on Jan. 6.

The judge ruled that a current president has the right to ignore a former president's assertion of executive privilege, which Joe Biden did in October by instructing the National Archives to turn over documents related to the investigation.

The former president "does not acknowledge the deference owed to the incumbent President's judgement. His position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Judge Chutkan said in the ruling. "But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President. He retains the right to assert that his records are privileged, but the incumbent President 'is not constitutionally obliged to honor' that assertion."

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee and the National Archives in October, citing executive privilege and claiming that a demand for records was "nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration."

Biden considered Trump's claim, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the time, but determined a sweeping assertion of executive privilege in the Jan. 6 matter was not in the best interest of the country. "We're going to assess and review, as is standard in the process, the documents and any efforts to exert executive privilege on a case-by-case basis," she said.

According to the judge's decision, the committee is seeking written communications, calendar entries, videos, photographs or other media related to Trump's Jan. 6 speech and rally, the march that followed, the violence at the Capitol and the White House's response.

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson praised judge Chutkan's ruling.

"This decision affirms the importance of the Select Committee's work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to the law to strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like the attack of January 6th ever happens again," he said in a statement.

Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, Michael Flynn Credit: Alex Wong/Getty; Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty; CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty

Meanwhile, Thompson's committee has issued a total of 16 subpoenas so far this week, including six to "individuals involved in efforts to promote false claims of election fraud or overturn the results of the 2020 election" and 10 to former White House officials who are now compelled to bring records by various November deadlines and to appear for depositions early next month.

Former senior advisers to the president Stephen Miller and Jason Miller, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, manager of the Trump 2020 reelection campaign Bill Stepien and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn are among those who've been issued subpoenas this week.

According to a letter informing Flynn of the subpoena, the committee is interested in hearing from him because he "attended a December 18th, 2020 meeting in the Oval Office during which participants discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the false message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud."

McEnany is of interest because as press secretary, the committee writes in a separate letter that she "made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election" and "was reportedly present at times with the former President as he watched the January 6th attack."

Recipients of earlier subpoenas have been uncooperative, citing Trump's claims of executive privilege.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend criminal contempt charges for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and the full House of Representatives followed suit by a vote of 229 to 202 in October. The matter is now pending before the Department of Justice.