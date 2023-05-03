Judge Rejects Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr's Effort to Return to State House

In a court filing from the attorney general's office, the Montana House of Representatives said it retains "exclusive constitutional authority" to discipline its own members

By
Published on May 3, 2023 11:20 AM
CORRECTS TO DISCIPLINE, NOT CENSURE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr looks on as Majority Leader Sue Vinton makes a motion discipline Rep. Zephyr during a session in the House of Representatives at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
Zooey Zephyr. Photo: Tommy Martino/AP

A Montana judge has denied state Rep. Zooey Zephyr's return to the state's house floor.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office wrote in a court filing that the Montana House of Representatives retains "exclusive constitutional authority" to discipline its own members, according to CBS News, in response to attorneys for Zephyr filing an emergency order to have the lawmaker restored for the remainder of the legislative session.

The move comes two weeks after Zephyr, who is transgender, voiced concerns during an April 18 debate about SB 99, a bill which bans transgender healthcare treatments.

"The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr, 34, said at the time.

After her remarks, House Speaker Matt Regier refused to let Zephyr speak, causing a group to take to the House gallery and protest on her behalf. Seven individuals were later arrested, CNN reported.

"Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules," House Speaker Matt Regier in a statement shared on Twitter following the protest. "The choice to not follow the House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied."

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Zooey Zephyr. Thom Bridge/Independent Record/AP

Meanwhile, Zephyr continued to defend her actions.

"I was speaking to the real consequences of the votes that we as legislators take in this body," said Zephyr. "And when the speaker asks me to apologize on behalf of decorum, what he is really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bills that get us killed."

She added, "He's asking me to be complicit in this legislature's eradication of our community, and I refuse to do so, and I will always refuse to do so."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zephyr is allowed to work remotely, and has been working from a hallway and a snack bar in the Missoula state capitol building, per CBS.

Those working to reverse Zephyr's ban are members of the Montana ACLU, who are concerned that the representative's constitutional rights are not being upheld. Their lawsuit names Regier and Sergeant-at-Arms Brad Murfitt as defendants.

"The House of course is free to censure one of its own members and it's of course free to adopt rules," Montana ACLU legal director Alex Rate told CBS. "But it is the province of the court to ensure those rules abide by the Constitution."

Related Articles
U.S. Representative Colin Allred
Texas Rep. Colin Allred, a Former NFL Player, Will Challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024: Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Polling at Low Levels Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Poses with T-Shirt Calling AR-15 'Cordless Hole Puncher' on Same Day as Tx. Mass Shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sparks Outrage After Referring to Mass Shooting Victims as 'Illegal Immigrants'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Lobbies for National Latino Museum: 'Big Thing I Want to Do Before I Die' (Exclusive)
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Everything Joe Biden — and Celebs — Said About His Age at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. Jokes About Donald Trump's Scandals During the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
Roy Wood Jr. Takes Aim at Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
The Funniest Moments from President Joe Biden's 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito WHCD
Arnold Schwarzenegger and 'Twins' Costar Danny DeVito Reunite To Open 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Brittney and Cherelle Griner to Attend Correspondents' Dinner with CBS News in Full-Circle Moment (Exclusive)
Roy Wood Jr.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Says Nobody's Off Limits in Correspondents' Dinner Roasts — Including Himself
Never-before-seen Jackie Kennedy pics Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy by Carl Sferrazza Anthony
New Book Showcases Rare Photos of Jackie Kennedy: Get a First Look
Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Discouraged Her from Applying to Stanford: 'Don't Ruin Your Sister's Chances'
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation