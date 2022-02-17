Judge Orders Donald Trump, Ivanka, and Don Jr. to Testify Within 21 Days as Part of New York Investigation

A New York judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — must appear for sworn testimony within 21 days as the state's attorney general continues an investigation into the family's business dealings.

The former president is further required to "produce additional documentation within 14 days," according to the order.

"Today, justice prevailed," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release. "Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have been ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings. No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law."

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka Trump (left), Donald Trump Jr. | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty (2)

The ruling is a victory for James, whose office recently announced it had filed paperwork to request a judge to force the former president, Don Jr. and Ivanka to testify as part of her investigation.

James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets on annual financial statements, tax submissions and other documents in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.

The family has said the probe is baseless and the former president's adult children previously asked a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

President Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed earlier and testified in 2020.

James' office has said it has evidence of "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" used by the Trumps to secure loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

"Each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review," the attorney general's office said.

James said in an earlier statement that the company has been using "delay tactics" in an attempt to "thwart" her investigation.

"Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit," she said.

Attorneys for the Trumps, meanwhile, have argued that James has used her mounting investigation into the family as a way to "garner votes, money and support, and now, as Attorney General, to gain political support."

In a statement sent to PEOPLE earlier, James said those are the same "baseless" argument the Trumps and their attorneys have made previously.