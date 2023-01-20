Judge Fines Donald Trump Nearly $1M for 'Frivolous' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote that Trump's case "should never have been brought"

By
Published on January 20, 2023 01:21 PM
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at the "Hillary" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images); Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty; Brandon Bell/Getty

A federal judge has fined Donald Trump and his attorneys nearly $1 million after the former president filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and others — alleging them of conspiring against him during the 2016 election, by trying to link his campaign with Russia.

Trump's suit, which was dismissed in September, had initially sought $70 million in damages, alleging that Clinton and others "sought to sway the public's trust" by tying him to Russia.

Instead, Trump himself was fined — more than $65,000 in fees and penalties in November and now, after the defendants filed a new request for sanctions, nearly $1 million.

The New York Times reports that, in an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote that Trump's case "should never have been brought."

"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it," Middlebrooks wrote in his order, per the Times. "Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim."

Elsewhere in the 46-page order, Middlebrooks said Trump was "using the courts as a stage set for political theater and grievance" and that the former president was "a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries."

"Frivolous lawsuits should not be used as a vehicle for fundraising or fodder for rallies or social media," the judge wrote, adding: "This behavior interferes with the ability of the judiciary to perform its constitutional duty."

The nearly $1 million in fines will be divided among the slew of defendants who Trump had filed suit against, to cover legal fees. (All of the $171,631.06 awarded to Clinton, for instance, will go to covering her attorneys' fees and legal research costs.)

Trump's relationship to Russia has long been headline-generating, even leading to an investigation that ultimately "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

Nonetheless, the report about the investigation documented "numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign" and described their passively symbiotic relationship ahead of the 2016 presidential election in stark terms.

Trump himself has said that Russia "helped" get him elected — though he walked back that remark after tweeting it in 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The former president announced in November that he will run for president again in 2024, even as many of his preferred candidates lost their elections in races called earlier that month around the country.

Trump's early announcement comes amid investigations into his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021 — when a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf in an attempt to stop Joe Biden's election victory from being certified — and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Related Articles
George Santos is officially a congressman
Embattled Rep. George Santos Has Ties to a Powerful Russian Oligarch, Campaign Filings Reveal
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Georgia Grand Jury Completes Its Investigation into Donald Trump over Possible Election Crimes
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Capitol Police officers and lawmakers prepare for the arrival of an urn with the cremated remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick at the U.S. Capitol on February 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Sued by Fiancée of Brian Sicknick, Officer Who Died After Responding to Jan. 6 Riots
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock (13058485a) Arizona Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before dropping off her primary election ballot, in Scottsdale, Ariz Election 2022 Governor Arizona, Scottsdale, United States - 21 Jul 2022; DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Katie Hobbs Seeks Sanctions Against Kari Lake over 'Frivolous' Election Lawsuit: 'Enough Really Is Enough'
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Donald Trump Paid $0 in Federal Income Taxes in 2020
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Federal Judge in Jan. 6 Lawsuit Says Trump Lied About Voter Fraud
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Files New Rape Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Kanye West
How Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Fell Apart in Less Than Three Months: 'Too Many Chiefs'
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Rules Donald Trump Must Sit for Deposition in Assault Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit
donald trump
Recapping President Donald Trump's Four Years in Office
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Supreme Court Paves the Way for Donald Trump's Tax Returns to Be Handed Over to Congress
john kelly, donald trump
Former White House Chief of Staff Says Trump Wanted IRS to Investigate His Rivals: Report
Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. - A judge revoked Manafort's bail and sent him to jail over claims he was tampering with witnesses in the case against him brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Justice Department Sues Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Over Money in Offshore Bank Accounts
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
In Rally for Republican Candidates, Trump Rails Against 2020 Election, Hillary Clinton and Mar-a-Lago Search