"No viewer could have reasonably believed that Who Is America? was providing accurate news to its audience," the judge wrote — as Moore vows to appeal

Judge Dismisses Roy Moore's $95M Lawsuit Against Sacha Baron Cohen Over Who Is America? Prank

A federal judge this week dismissed a $95 million lawsuit brought against Sacha Baron Cohen by controversial politician Roy Moore.

In an opinion issued Tuesday and reviewed by PEOPLE, Judge John Cronan ruled against the former Senate candidate and Alabama Supreme Court justice, 74, who had claimed along with his wife that Cohen inflicted "emotional distress" and committed "fraud" by conducting an interview with Moore in 2018 for the Showtime prank series Who Is America?

Moore also accused Cohen of defamation.

Cohen's lawyers said the claims were invalid based on a waiver clause in the agreement that Moore signed prior to the interview and Cohen's satire was shielded by the First Amendment.

The judge agreed that the whole thing was, clearly, a joke.

"Given the satirical nature of that segment and the context in which it was presented, no reasonable viewer would have interpreted Cohen's conduct during the interview as asserting factual statements concerning Judge Moore," Cronan wrote.

"No viewer could have reasonably believed that Who Is America? was providing accurate news to its audience," he wrote, adding, "Cohen portrayed ridiculous characters conducting absurd interviews of seemingly unsuspecting individuals."

Cohen celebrated the dismissal on Twitter on Tuesday by recirculating the clip that sparked the lawsuit.

"Sorry, Roy. Nice try," he wrote alongside the link, later adding, "Seems like a good day to enjoy this again."

Attorney Larry Klayman, who is representing Moore and his wife, told PEOPLE that Cohen was "vile" for recirculating the clip.

Soon after the suit was dismissed, Klayman filed that he would appeal. He maintains he is "confident" the court's "biased" decision will be overturned.

"Sacha Baron Cohen not only lacks class, but he will ultimately pay the price for defaming my client," he said in an interview Thursday.

"It's not a joke to brand someone a pedophile," Klayman tells PEOPLE. "That's the worst thing you can be branded."

Court documents detail what led up to the dismissal this week: For Cohen's 2018 show, Moore had agreed — unwittingly — to an interview with Cohen's Israeli colonel character Erran Morad after learning he would be receiving a supposed award for his support of Israel.

Klayman says that Moore was "very proud" when he called to share news of the honor and traveled to Washington, D.C., with his wife to receive it — but was "very hurt" when he discovered it was a stunt.

Additionally, when Moore and Cohen first met, Klayman says Moore was handed a consent agreement for Yerushalayim TV in which he agreed to waive any legal claims — though Klayman insists that Moore crossed out anything regarding sexual content.

In the Who Is America? interview, Cohen's character said that Israel had created a new piece of technology that could identify sex offenders and pedophiles.

When Cohen waved the wand over Moore's body, the machine emitted a loud beeping sound.

Cohen's character told Moore, "It's malfunctioning," but the machine did not make noise when the actor used the device on himself.

"I have been married 33 years. I have never had an accusation of such things," Moore told Cohen.

"Certainly I'm not a pedophile, okay?" he added before abruptly ending the interview.

Klayman said Moore later realized Yerushalayim was fictional.

The "pedophile" joke came at the height of Moore's national profile — and controversy.

During his 2017 bid for an Alabama Senate seat, several women came forward and accused Moore of sexually assaulting them while they were underage and when he was a district attorney in his 30s.

One woman said she was 16 when Moore allegedly "began squeezing my neck and attempting to force my head into his crotch."

Moore has adamantly denied those accounts.

Klayman tells PEOPLE that Cohen's stunt had a significant impact on Moore's mental health: "It really cuts deep because it's not true."

He compared the situation to the backlash Cohen faced from some participants of his 2007 satire Borat.

Moore and his wife will continue their work with the Foundation of Moral Law, their attorney. says. The former judge does not have any plans to re-enter politics at the moment.