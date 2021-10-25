The Missouri lawmaker, who has a history of fighting culture battles, said This Is Living will be less partisan

Sen. Josh Hawley and His Wife Launch Podcast About Faith and Family to Show Another Side of Themselves

By day, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley spends much of his time at the front of the culture war — including infamously voting not to confirm Joe Biden's 2020 election win, while his publisher canceled his book after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

But a new project with his wife, Erin, will be something very different, says the potential 2024 presidential contender.

The Hawleys are launching a podcast about "our family, our faith and the things that matter most in life."

The Missouri lawmaker announced This Is Living on Twitter on Monday. "Hope you'll join us," he wrote.

"This is something that Erin and I have been talking about, we've been dreaming about doing. We're so excited to get to share with you a little piece of our lives," Josh, 41, said in the opening of the podcast's first episode. "What's it look like to really live? That's what we talk about so much and that's the adventure we want to share with you."

Josh said that though the couple's day jobs — as a U.S. senator and as a lawyer and writer — are important, "maybe more fundamentally, we are husband and wife. We're mom and dad. We're also best friends. We want to share with you that aspect of our lives, to us the most important parts of our lives and our journey together."

The couple, who've been married for 11 years, share sons Elijah, 8, and Blaise, 6, and a daughter, Abigail, who was born in November.

In interview with Fox News to discuss the podcast, the Hawleys said it will not be as partisan as his background might suggest.

"We thought it'd be really fun to do something together and to maybe pull back the curtain a bit on our lives and our family life and just the day-to-day living that we do," Josh said. "It's not a political hot takes show, it's not a commentary."

In the interview, Erin gave an example of how family life is a priority for the high-profile couple as the Hawleys look to portray a less politicized version of themselves.

"One nice thing that Josh does is he's almost always home for dinner," she said. "He does a lot of TV, a lot of interviews, has a lot of commitments and speaking engagements and the like, but he's almost always able to be home for at least a late dinner and then to help put the boys to bed. He has this really sweet routine where he prays with them and reads to them."

In the first episode, the Hawleys quote Bible scripture and discuss their beliefs that as followers of Jesus they ought to pursue a "full and abundant life" that includes a "culture of heaven."

"If we're going to do a show that's honest about who we are and our daily life, our family life, then we're going to have to talk about our faith because for us it's just really central," the senator told Fox News of the topic of religion in This Is Living.

Though Josh said the podcast isn't about politics and the law, those topics will also "pop up because that is where the Lord has called us, that is the work that we do."

Josh also admits that politics are part of why he wanted to do a podcast, according to the Fox News interview.

"As conservatives, speaking for myself being in the political arena, I talk a lot about what the left and what the progressives are doing, where they're trying to take the country, and how they're attacking in many ways the strength of the family," he said. "What is it I'm trying to conserve? … The answer is it's about family, things that matter most to us in life. It's about faith, it's about the life of community and neighborhood and just daily life that everybody leads."

Wrapping up the debut episode of This Is Living, which is available now, Josh summed up the message he and Erin hope to convey with their podcast.