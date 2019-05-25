Jon Voight Argues Trump Is 'the Greatest President' Since Lincoln — But Not Everyone Agrees

Image zoom Jon Voight, Donald Trump Michael Kovac/WireImage; Aurelien Meunier/Getty

Actor and longtime Trump supporter Jon Voight has offered his most glowing praise of the president yet, declaring him “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight, 80, made the claim in a set of videos shared to Twitter Friday slamming “the political left” and heaping praise on Trump, which he captioned, “To my fellow Americans.”

“People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” the father of Angelina Jolie began.

He continued, “I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct. Don’t be fooled by the political left. Because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth, that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Though Voight’s message was met with some support, like from Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Kristy Swanson, who commented, “Love you Jon!,” many Twitter users weighed in with a different view.

“Yes he’s the greatest at emptying out his cabinet, playing golf with taxpayers money, and sowing division among Americans,” one user wrote.

Added another, “President Abraham Lincoln deserves more respect than to be compared to the current occupant of the [White House].”

Meanwhile, some used GIFs to express their disagreement, like the user who shared a clip of Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia shaking his head and saying “Nope.”

“America’s response. Part 2,” the user captioned the tweet.

The message is not the first time the Ray Donovan actor has referenced Lincoln in relation to Trump.

Voight spoke at the ‘Make America Great Again Celebration’ in January 2017 from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, telling the crowd that Lincoln “is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

The actor was vocal in his support for Trump during the 2016 campaign season and even narrated a video that Trump played during the Republican National Convention.

“He’s a patriot, and the people are responding because they know it’s exactly what has to happen,” he said in 2016, according to Page Six. “Somebody has got to get in there and clean it out – even take the paint off.”

Voight also made headlines that year for defending Trump against Robert De Niro, who released a series of tweets denouncing the Republican, and saying he wanted to “punch him in the face.”

“I am so ashamed of my fellow actor Bobby DeNiro’s rant against Donald Trump,” Voight wrote. “What foul words he used against a presidential nominee … who has worked harder than any other man I know in the past year and a half to get a good message to the American people.”

Voight’s loyalty to Trump has certainly won him points with the president, as he was one of 10 people Trump appointed to the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in March. He will serve until Sept. 1, 2024.