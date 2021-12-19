Johnny Isakson, Former Georgia Senator, Dies at 76: 'Georgia Has Lost a Giant'

"Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian," wrote Georgia Governor Brian Kemp after the late former senator died overnight at age 76

Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, as he prepares to deliver his farewell address on the floor of the Senate

Johnny Isakson, a former Georgia Republican senator and career politician, has died. He was 76.

The Atlanta native died overnight in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 19, his neurocognitive disease research nonprofit the Isakson Initiative announced on his Twitter account.

"It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76," the statement read. "Sen. Isakson's family is grateful for the prayers and support. Funeral arrangements will be shared when finalized."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp paid tribute to Isakson, sharing a throwback photo of the pair. "Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it," Kemp, 58, wrote.

"Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian," he added. "Johnny was also a dear friend of Marty, the girls, and me — as he was to so many. He answered the call to public service many times over his career as a state legislator, minority leader in the Georgia House, chair of the State Board of Education, Congressman, and finally as Senator."

Kemp also recognized Isakson's work advocating for veterans and bringing disaster relief to Georgia farmers during 2018's Hurricane Michael.

"As a businessman and a gifted retail politician, Johnny paved the way for the modern Republican Party in Georgia, but he never let partisan politics get in the way of doing what was right," Kemp wrote. "Above all, Johnny was a wonderful father to his three children and a devoted husband to Dianne. Our family is sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the Isakson family, his former staff, and all lucky enough to call Johnny a friend. Georgians across our state join them in mourning the loss of one of our best."

Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue, who served alongside Isakson in the Senate, also released a statement in memory of his late colleague.

"Bonnie and I are heartbroken by the passing of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished," Perdue, 72, wrote. "From serving in the Air National Guard, to fighting for Georgians in the United States Senate, Johnny's entire life revolved around service. He always put others before himself. The last few years have not been easy for Johnny, but he responded to every obstacle with stalwart resilience. His dry wit and kind heart will be missed by everyone who knew him."

Isakson's political career began in 1976 when he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, and he served in the U.S. Senate from 2005 until his retirement in 2019. He cited health reasons for his departure, having had a growth removed from his kidneys, while recovering from a fall that fractured four ribs, in addition to suffering from Parkinson's disease.

"I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff," Isakson said in a statement at the time. "With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it's the right thing to do on behalf of my state."