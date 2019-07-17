Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dead at 99

Image zoom John Paul Stevens William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died. He was 99 years old.

Stevens, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975, died on Tuesday evening after suffering a stroke on Monday, according to a statement from the Supreme Court published in a press release on their website.

Stevens passed away “peacefully” at the Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the statement said. His daughters, Elizabeth Jane Sesemann and Susan Roberta Mullen, were with him when he died.

Born in Chicago in 1920, Stevens served in the Navy during World War II before practicing law. He was appointed to the Supreme Court after the Watergate Scandal rocked Washington and was known for both his soft-spoken manner and his intelligence.

“On behalf of the Court and retired Justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., in the Supreme Court’s statement.

“A son of the Midwest heartland and a veteran of World War II, Justice Stevens devoted his long life to public service, including 35 years on the Supreme Court,” Roberts continued. “He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his children Elizabeth and Susan, and to his extended family.”

Stevens retired in 2010 after suffering a “mini stroke,” CNN reported at the time, and was replaced by Justice Elena Kagan, who was nominated by President Barack Obama.

“Thanks to Elena, I have never regretted my decision to retire,” he said in 2015, according to CNN.

He wrote three books, including The Making of a Justice: Reflections on My First 94 Years, which was released earlier this year in April, on his 99th birthday.

In addition to his daughters, Stevens is survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His first and second wives, Elizabeth Jane and Mary Mulholland, son Joseph and daughter Kathryn died before he did.