John Oliver Slams Donald Trump's 'Pathetic' Refusal to Concede: 'Absolutely Unforgivable'

"Trump lost this election and he knows it," Last Week Tonight host John Oliver said

Late-night host John Oliver joined the chorus of voices calling on President Donald Trump to concede his election loss.

“Trump lost this election and he knows it,” Oliver, 43, said.

The president’s refusal to concede the 2020 election to the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, was the focus of Oliver’s Last Week Tonight program Sunday.

During the segment, the Emmy Award-winning comedian said Trump’s “indefensible behavior” as of late has been “absolutely unforgivable.”

Trump, 74, has baselessly argued that the election was “stolen” from him and has claimed, without evidence, that voter fraud impacted the results.

In reality, election officials from every state have said there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In addition, the U.S. Cybersecurity Agency—part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—reported last Thursday that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

“The allegations here are complete nonsense,” Oliver said, joining a growing list of celebrities, U.S. officials, and foreign world leaders who have denounced Trump’s take on the election and have recognized Biden as the incoming president.

Trump’s recent false claims have been deemed as “an insult” by Fox News anchors and “dangerous” by former President Barack Obama.

“My advice to President Trump is: If you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing," Obama, 59, said Sunday on CBS' 60 Minutes.

Oliver officially became a U.S. citizen this year and voted in the general election for the first time this month.

On Sunday, he said Trump’s conspiratorial false statements about the election have been “pathetic, dangerous and, in many ways, an appropriate coda to a presidency that has destroyed so many lives.”